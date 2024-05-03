Removing dams

EDITOR: Klamath Dam removal will provide substantial positive long-term impacts by restoring access to more than 400 miles of habitat for native fish and improved water quality. Dam removal has some anticipated short-term impacts; no one ever promised otherwise.

A writer recently referenced misinformation spread by dam removal opponents. They incorrectly claim adult salmon were killed during drawdown of the reservoirs. Perhaps they were thinking of the loss of hatchery fish released to alleviate overcrowding in the Fall Creek hatchery. While the loss of those salmon fry is unfortunate, it will not negatively impact long-term stabilization of salmon populations.

An extensive environmental record proves there are no public health concerns related to Klamath sediment. Sediment is a normal part of healthy river systems. Allowing it to flow out to the ocean is important for healing dam-impacted watersheds. Siskiyou County’s decision to declare a state of emergency was not based on science. The Klamath is healing, and water quality is already improving.

The Eel will soon have its chance for recovery. Wild native fish will have access to hundreds of miles of cold-water habitat locked up for a century. That’s something to celebrate, not to ring artificial alarm bells over.

ALICIA HAMANN

Friends of the Eel River

Echoes of Vietnam era

EDITOR: The pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses remind me of the protests that helped end the Vietnam War. As a Kent State student in May 1970, I witnessed a protest turn deadly as police and the National Guard used force against demonstrators. Just as in 1970, I see protests growing in number across universities. I see classes being canceled in the name of security. I see damage to property increasing as confrontations between demonstrators and authorities continue. Will these protests bring about a change in our country’s support of Israel? As a U.S. Air Force officer on alert during the 1973 Yom Kippur war between Israel and an Egypt-Syria coalition, my supervisor told me there would come a time when we would regret always coming to the side of Israel. Has that time now come?

FRANK BUSH

Santa Rosa

Lapse of judgment

EDITOR: Have you lost your judgment? I nearly threw up when doing my morning Sudoku with the in-my-face headline “Ye wants threesome with Michelle Obama.” And this is opposite the cartoons? You don’t want young readers to miss this bit of “news”? You owe Obama an apology. You owe me and all your readers an apology. I feel so disappointed by your effort to make our culture cruder and meaner. I certainly don’t want to support a newspaper that prints this as news, and I feel just on the edge of canceling my recently renewed subscription.

KAREN DELUE

Petaluma

Allegiance to Earth

EDITOR: This is in response to Dave Henderson’s April 22 letter (“An updated pledge”). I wrote this pledge, which was published in 1973:

I pledge devotion to the Earth, our one and only home,

and to the life this Earth sustains —

one nation, one spirit indivisible,

with freedom and fulfillment for all.

These days, it’s foolish to pursue national interests at the expense of our planet’s health. It’s like a fetus trying to gain weight by consuming its umbilical cord. Free-falling is not flying, no matter what the Dow Jones or Nasdaq say. Every day is Earth Day. I pledge.

BRUCE HAGEN

Petaluma

Protesters’ targets

EDITOR: On April 25 you published a letter from Carl Merner in which he posed the question: “Why weren’t they shutting down the Golden Gate Bridge and protesting Hamas’ actions” of Oct. 7? On Oct. 8, most supporters of the cause of Palestinian independence were probably stunned by the horrible attack, which they were certain would erupt into all-out war in Gaza. They knew Hamas had betrayed the citizenry to further its extremist agenda. U.S. supporters of the rights of average Palestinians to live in peace have zero influence over Hamas. Their government does not fund Hamas or supply it with arms. Israel’s heavy-handed retaliation amounts to collective punishment of a powerless population — 12,000 children have been killed — aided by U.S. supplied-and-paid-for weapons and munitions.

Protesters can influence the politics of U.S. foreign policy and whether we are willing to fund Israel’s ruthless response to the terrorist attack. That is why the protesters shut down the Golden Gate Bridge. They were protesting how their government was behaving. The rights to peaceful assembly and nonviolent civil disobedience are foundational to American democracy. It’s a good thing.

BILL STOCKTON

Sebastopol

