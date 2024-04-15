Comparing rates

EDITOR: Do you think PG&E electric rates are high? During a recent conversation with a friend who had moved to the Olympic Peninsula of Washington state, we compared electric rates for our very similar homes and rate plans. I’m paying $0.42 per kilowatt-hour, and he’s paying $0.07 per kwh. Yes, that’s correct, 42 cents versus 7 cents. And, unless the source of electric power has changed drastically since I lived in that area, there isn’t that much hydro power on the peninsula.

WES BRUBACHER

Geyserville

Abhorrent threat

EDITOR: Why is Donald Trump still free after threatening the president with an abhorrent Truth Social post showing Joe Biden hogtied while Trump gloats with thumbs up? It seems he doesn’t need the Supreme Court to grant him total immunity: our “justice” system already does.

B.J. CATES

Healdsburg

Point Reyes’ future

EDITOR: There were things in the article about ranchers at Point Reyes National Seashore and the Nature Conservancy that didn’t sit right with me (“In search of a path forward,” April 7). First was the fact that it was so one-sided. I thought honest news attempts to be fair and balanced, but this piece so heavily relies on what the ranchers say, it’s like a propaganda piece for the Point Reyes ranching community. In reality, the ranchers are after one thing, and that is to continue the sweetheart deal they’ve had for half a century at the expense of our national park and its wildlife, both flora and fauna.

Second, had they been good and thoughtful stewards of the land (as Bill Niman suggested), maybe they’d have had a better chance of staying. But take a ride out and see for yourself: degraded land, polluted water, foul air and their bias toward the elk (not to mention one third of the park is off limits to visitors). That is the reason the majority of people who voiced their opinions to the National Park Service want these private ranches off our public lands.

LONNA RICHMOND

Muir Beach

Settling wars

EDITOR: After reading that Donald Trump, if elected, plans to end the war in Ukraine by negotiating a deal whereby Russia keeps the territory it invaded, and Ukraine gets zero aid from the U.S., I’m inspired to contemplate how some other wars might have ended had Trump been around to negotiate a deal.

War of 1812: the British could have D.C. It’s a filthy city run by Democrats.

Mexican-American War: Texas would have gotten no help, unless they paid their bills. Much of the American southwest might still belong to Mexico, but lives and money could have been saved, and the only immigrants invading Texas now would be Americans.

The Civil War had “good people on both sides.” Money and lives could have been saved by allowing slavery in the South.

World War I and World War II: all of western Europe and Britain would now be called Deutschland, Japan would possess the Pacific islands and possibly California, and America could have saved millions by not being part of NATO.

Korean War: north and south would be united under Kim; forever.

Vietnam: Trump avoided that one altogether.

Afghanistan: he negotiated that deal, but Joe Biden has taken the blame after it collapsed.

D.C. GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

Betraying Ukraine

EDITOR: Regardless of our politics, religion, economy, morality or any other consideration, shame on us for not providing Ukraine with timely support in its struggle against Russian aggression. Let’s hope we do not come to regret it.

ED SHOOP

Sonoma

Immigration policies

EDITOR: The fact that the Obama administration deported more immigrants than the Trump administration seems to be a popular liberal talking point. It seems strange since Barack Obama isn’t on the ballot, and without more information the case might be made that Donald Trump’s border wall was so effective that fewer immigrants were available for deportation. So much for conjecture. The serious question now is why has the Biden-Harris administration invited back all the immigrants that the Obama-Biden administration deported?

LEO LANE

Petaluma

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.