Move on from Biden

EDITOR: Here we are facing the scariest election in our history, and the best person we Democrats can put up to beat the GOP’s expected nominee, Donald Trump, is self-nominated Joe Biden? I say thanks, Joe, but it’s time to go.

I’m placing my hope in the August convention where we might find someone who will satisfy not only those who want a Democrat-friendly person but someone who can also excite the undecided voters who have said in large numbers they don’t want a rematch of the 2020s candidates.

Scoring high at his State of the Union address was the result of two days of practice Biden put in to give a polished performance. Since then, we’ve had unrehearsed Biden. He won’t have time for rehearsals as the race heats up. He’s the man I saw on TV speaking about the bridge collapse — mumbling, losing his place on the teleprompter, looking as if he might fall asleep any moment.

All the plumping up by party leaders we’re seeing now won’t do the trick. No matter his accomplishments, he isn’t the best person to risk putting forward at a time like this. Think convention, it’s open; spread the word.

HELEN HUNTER

Santa Rosa

Smarter spending

EDITOR: The story about DEMA’s accounting problems suggests as much as $11 million remains unaccounted for between 2020 and 2023 (“DEMA unable to account for bills,” March 28). Those millions could have been much better spent on direct cash support to homeless individuals and families.

San Francisco, Philadelphia, San Antonio, Santa Fe and Denver are among cities that have experimented with cash payments to homeless people with good results. Denver, for example, provided 800 homeless individuals with support ranging from $50 to $1,000 per month for a year. Depending on the amount of support received, homelessness was reduced by 20% to 35%. Many previously unhoused people were able to find housing, were safer, mentally and physically healthier, more stable and more productive.

The $11 million in question could have provided a basic income of $1,000 per month to every homeless person in the county for months. If the results were anything like what was accomplished in Denver, we might have 1,000 fewer unhoused people on our streets today.

The example set by Denver and other cities demonstrates that direct cash support can be a powerful tool in addressing homelessness. Sonoma County should consider a similar approach to ensure that every dollar actually helps those in need.

ROBERT ADLER

Santa Rosa

Clash of sports, rights

EDITOR: With the NCAA women’s basketball tournament wrapping up on Sunday, I am sure the politicians in North Carolina, South Carolina, Iowa and Connecticut are bursting with pride over the skill of the women in their state bringing fame and bragging rights to them. Hopping on the bandwagon can’t hurt when running for office.

Notice the irony of taking glory from the same people you deny civil rights. Three of the four states passed laws last year restricting a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion and for all practical matters to access women’s health care. Connecticut bans abortion — with some exceptions — after 22 weeks of pregnancy — barely the end of the second trimester.

ED McATEE

Sebastopol

A heartwarming act

EDITOR: I took my granddaughter, age 12, to Oliver’s Market. I stayed in the car while she shopped (for just a few items). After her items were rung, she used the card her mom sent with her, but to her dismay, the card was rejected. She was distraught and tried to call her mother. Then, a woman who was next in line stepped in to tell the cashier that she would pay for my granddaughter’s groceries, more than $40 worth.

This act of kindness will stay with my granddaughter all her life, as well as in my own heart. I hope this kind woman will read this and know what a blessing she is — and how thankful we are.

TONI DiMATTEO

Santa Rosa

Hold insurers accountable

EDITOR: The stories of the families featured in the recent “In Your Corner” column about increasingly unavailable insurance are all-too familiar and disheartening to those of us in Sonoma County and in many regions across the country (“Struggle for home insurance gets dire,” March 31). What is enraging, however, is the point made by former Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones. The insurance companies that are withdrawing coverage or raising rates because of risks from events made worse by climate change are some of the same companies that continue to insure fossil fuel projects and companies that are most responsible for the climate crisis.

Insurers continue to charge increasing premiums and then invest them — $536 billion in 2019 by U.S. insurers alone, according to a study from last August — in coal, oil and gas companies. These polluters and their financial enablers, including insurers, should pick up the tab on the soaring costs due to climate change, not families and local businesses. State legislators and insurance regulators need to hold them accountable for doing that.

MARY SWEETERS

Sonoma

