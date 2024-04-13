Immigrant workers

EDITOR: The workers on the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore came from Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico, diplomats from those countries told the Associated Press. They were doing night work, the most lethal kind of work, and were taking a break in their trucks when the bridge fell beneath them. Legal? Undocumented? Waiting? Families in Baltimore? Or Tegucigalpa?

Bridge builders, grape harvesters, hop pickers, cattle ranchers, strawberry pickers, tree planters, road crews, house cleaners, fast food workers and sous chefs are all essential workers. Their hard work and work ethic benefit all of us, their employers and our overall economy. If former President Donald Trump succeeds in rounding up, imprisoning and deporting workers “suspected” of being in America illegally, who will work the night shift filling pot holes on the Francis Scott Key Bridge?

JUDY KENNEDY

Santa Rosa

Driving with pets

EDITOR: It seems that April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. I’d like to add one more distraction to the already obvious ones of cellphone use, eating, drinking and perhaps child-management: dogs or other animal companions on the lap of the driver.

During my career as an emergency responder, I went to more than one vehicle accident at which a beloved pet was loose in the automobile. I’ll spare the details, but I want to make a hard point. Air bags deploy at 180-200 mph. Pets on our laps will be crushed in even a slow-speed (12-18 mph) collision with a solid object.

If you care for your sweet animal companion, please, restrain them in a seat-belted carrier or with an appropriate seat-belted harness restraint. They will become missiles inside the auto just the same as an unrestrained child would. That is, if they aren’t crushed between you and the air bag.

MARTHA JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

A low bar for news

EDITOR: So, the Petaluma police do their jobs and it’s newsworthy (“Officers cite 24 in crackdown on distracted driving,” Sunday)? I guess, in this day and age of chronic red-light running, blatant cellphone use and myriad other infractions one witnesses on a daily basis while driving in Sonoma County, that somehow officers doing their jobs is newsworthy. What a world we live in — we pay police out of our tax dollars to protect us, and when they actually do what they’ve been paid to do, it’s news?

GWEN JONES

Santa Rosa

Don’t overlook Ursuline

EDITOR: I appreciated and enjoyed the article on Santa Rosa High School’s history (“Santa Rosa High School at 150,” Sunday). The pictures over time added an understanding of buildings and the people who attended the school. It will be an exciting 100th anniversary of the current building on Dec. 29, worthy of community celebration.

One oversight, though, is overlooking the establishment of Ursuline High School in 1880, the second high school of Santa Rosa for many years, far before the article’s reference to Montgomery High, which opened in 1958. Until 2011, Ursuline was dedicated to the education of young women. The process continues as a part of Cardinal Newman High, which transitioned to coed.

Seeing the headline of Nov. 16, 1921, “SR HIGH SCHOOL IS BURNED,” brought back a reminder of the fire that burned much of Cardinal Newman. The three years of displacement in the 1920s must have been difficult, following closely on the Great flu pandemic in 1919-20. We at Cardinal Newman know about the slowness of rebuilding, a nearly seven-year process that is nearing completion, yet also hope for a hundred years for our new buildings and the students who will attend.

GRAHAM RUTHERFORD

Teacher/alumni director, Cardinal Newman High School

Losing my insurance

EDITOR: I am one of the many people who have had their homeowners insurance nonrenewed by State Farm. I know State Farm isn’t the only insurer dropping loyal customers, but it really stings for me. My father’s career was at State Farm; he was an executive there. I’ve never had vehicle or home insurance with any other company. I have never missed a payment, and I have never made a claim on my homeowners insurance.

Meanwhile, State Farm’s CEO has received about $24.5 million in compensation annually for the past two to three years. Add to that the millions State Farm has spent on Super Bowl commercials with A-list celebrities, and I’d say that from my perspective it’s not a very good look for State Farm.

I have no faith in any insurance company at this point. I’m sure I will find some entity to write us a policy, but I suspect that I will be paying a lot more for a lot less, and I certainly won’t be confident that I won’t be playing this game again next year when the new insurer decides to nonrenew us.

SUE LEAKE

Santa Rosa

