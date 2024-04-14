Unfair recall

EDITOR: What? A group of citizens seeks the recall of Omar Medina, president of the Santa Rosa school board. His sin: Opposing the presence of police officers on campuses.

Medina represents southwest Santa Rosa, where a youngster was killed for carrying a toy weapon mistaken for a real one. A deputy sheriff could not tell the difference and shot him. It’s understandable that it will take years for the community to heal. Medina often participates in activities at Elsie Allen High School from which he graduated. He has firsthand information about teenagers’ feelings, needs and fears. He serves well his constituency.

What if parents, teachers, personnel and students in each school decide if they want the officers? A recall proves exactly what we fear in west Santa Rosa: Baseless accusations, unfairness and injustice.

YOLANDA VERA MARTÍNEZ

Santa Rosa

Trump’s violent rhetoric

EDITOR: Merriam-Webster defines “bloodbath” as “ an event or situation in which many people are killed in a violent manner.” To claim that it can be used, even metaphorically, in any nonviolent context is either woefully ignorant or dangerously delusional. However, it seems President Joe Biden’s immediate predecessor, along with those who so credulously and pathetically fall for his reckless ranting, don’t bother to check the dictionary.

Violent rhetoric is Donald Trump’s stock in trade, and his abject loyalists are so accustomed to swallowing it whole that they treat it as gospel. How many times has he threatened riots in the streets or death and destruction if things don’t go his way? After the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago in 2022, he warned that “terrible things are going to happen,” and this past January he said that if the criminal charges against him succeed, there will be “bedlam in the country.” Other examples are far too numerous for this space, but they’re easy to find online.

Maya Angelou is often attributed as saying that “when someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” Trump has shown us time and again who he is, and the potential should terrify us all. When will we believe him?

JIM LOBDELL

Santa Rosa

Cease-fire demands

EDITOR: On Oct. 7, in a surprise, unprovoked attack, Hamas attacked defenseless attendees at a concert in Israel, killing over 1,200, decapitating many, including infants, and taking 200-plus hostages, some of whom have been raped. Proportionate to population, Israel lost more citizens that the U.S. lost in the Dec. 7, 1941, surprise attack on Pearl Harbor or the multicity attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Question: how many of the U.S. citizens who have been calling for a unilateral cease-fire by Israel (given Hamas has refused to release the hostages) would have called for a cease-fire by the U.S. when it was attacked?

JIM HABERKORN

Santa Rosa

Deny the limelight

EDITOR: It’s disgusting enough that convicted killer Richard Allen Davis, who was sentenced to death and is living on taxpayer’s money at San Quentin State Prison, still exists while beloved Polly Klaas was taken from this earth in a most horrifying way. But he is allowed to request another chance to avoid execution? It’s merciless to put the Klaas family through more unbearable suffering.

I have been a Cloverdale subscriber of The Press Democrat for 45-plus years. I was sickened that the April 6 article included a color photo of how Davis appeared over 30 years ago (“Klaas killer’s attorneys ask judge to revisit death sentence”). Polly’s body was discovered in our community, and we will never forget all that her family has had to endure. Many citizens have contributed over the years to honor Polly.

The tight-knit communities of Petaluma and Cloverdale, Sonoma County and the world will never forget the horrific injustice, disbelief, fear and grief that has lingered. Regarding Davis, justice was served after a fair trial and absolutely shouldn’t be revisited. Although I appreciate being kept informed of this outrageous request for resentencing, please don’t allow this human being who committed unspeakable, brutal, inhumane crimes to receive any personal attention on which he thrives.

KATHY DOGALI

Cloverdale

Times have changed

EDITOR: I grew up in the United States in the 1950s while Dwight Eisenhower was in the White House. Back then, honor and integrity were paramount, and any candidate for the highest office in the land had to prove he was worthy. How different our country is today, now that a candidate who is clearly unfit in so many ways is the front-runner for what was our great Republican Party.

PAUL SCHUMACHER

Santa Rosa

