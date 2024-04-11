Let Davis die in prison

EDITOR: Richard Allen Davis thinks he deserves to have his death sentence reduced (“Klaas’ killer wants sentenced overturned,” Friday). He deserves nothing. His demands for resentencing are a complete outrage to Polly Klaas’ parents, her family and friends and our entire community. He certainly never gave Polly another chance.

His attitude and gestures during and after his trial were another outrage. This man is a predator. He is exactly where he needs to be: in prison until he dies.

I am sick of convicted criminals like Davis and Scott Peterson who kill and then demand new trials. These men are convicted murderers. Juries listened to the evidence presented during their trials, and jurors made their decisions. Those decisions need to remain in place until these men die in prison where they belong.

Polly Klaas’ last hours of life were utterly terrifying for a 12-year-old child. She begged Davis to take her back to her mother. I cannot even imagine what Laci Peterson experienced at the hands of her husband, Scott Peterson. Neither of these men deserves another trial.

JOAN STEIGER

Santa Rosa

Wrongheaded state policy

EDITOR: Like many of my Sonoma County neighbors, I have been informed by my insurance carrier of 40-plus years, State Farm, that my homeowners coverage will not be renewed. Unlike many of my neighbors, however, I do not blame State Farm or other carriers for being unwilling to subsidize a broken insurance market largely created by the regulators (yes, Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara) elected to protect consumers.

How does a potential homebuyer benefit from an inability to get a mortgage? How do homeowners benefit from a collapse of real estate values? Wrongheaded state policy that vilifies the business sector and disrupts markets is the foundation of this problem. And an enormous problem it clearly is.

STEVE READ

Kenwood

Can we see both sides?

EDITOR: Can Americans heal the rift between left and right? Can they look at a political issue from more than one perspective? Can they see that an issue has many factors that affect different groups in conflicting ways? Can they accept that democracy attempts to give all citizens a voice on issues that affect them? Can we agree to disagree peacefully and enjoy the freedom and prosperity of our great nation? Just asking.

DAVE HEANEY

Petaluma

Relentlessly negative

EDITOR: Pete Golis wonders why Americans are cynical (“Hoping to regain joy in an anxious world,” March 31). I believe the media are largely responsible for that cynicism. The news often tells us our institutions are failing, like Social Security, without options or solutions. The language used is negative.

Golis says “pick your poison” when describing the upcoming election. The media tells us over and over how horrible things are. We’re cynical because we are directed that way.

Columnist Mark Z. Barabak wrote that people “who can’t stomach Trump or Biden are known as ‘double haters.’ This election they are all the rage” (“ ‘Double haters’ say no to Biden or Trump,” April 1). Dying your hair blue is all the rage. An election as serious as this one cannot be compared to a fad.

We say the media loves a horse race. The theater perpetuated by Republicans is often front and center while the accomplishments — the positives — of the Biden administration are buried pages back. Then the media tells us Democrats don’t let people know what they have done. Their achievements are often overlooked while the hateful, dramatic dysfunction gets all the attention.

Golis is part of the problem. The truth is the media is not critical enough of themselves.

MARSHA TAYLOR

Santa Rosa

Picking a president

EDITOR: Our two-party national system has begun another presidential campaign. One thing the parties share: each has a candidate who has been president for a four-year term: Donald Trump from 2017-2021, and Joe Biden since 2021.

What is known about each candidate? Biden sought to become president almost from Jan. 3, 1973, when he first set foot in the U.S. Senate. As he was running in 2020, the nation struggled to cope with an unprecedented viral pandemic that killed more than a million Americans. His administration spent billions to restructure infrastructure, lower the price of insulin to $15 and aid Ukraine and Israel.

Donald Trump is facing several indictments after promulgating the “Big Lie” that he won the 2020 election. He lost a sexual abuse lawsuit leaving him liable to the woman for $83-plus million. We should be ready for more of his bombast, misinformation and kissing up to enemy dictators.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.