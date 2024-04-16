Too many apartments

EDITOR: I don’t know anyone in my large circle of friends who thinks all the thousands of apartments sprouting up all over is a positive thing. Trying to say this is affordable housing is laughable. All we see is future traffic jams, overcrowding and a decline in the overall quality of life. Could anyone please conduct a survey asking Sonoma County residents what they think about this overwhelming surge of massive apartments taking place? There is so much available land in our state that to allow overbuilding and overtaxing our resources is not only a bad idea but something not supported by the majority of Sonoma County residents.

BRUCE ROBB

Sebastopol

Trump isn’t pro-life

EDITOR: Donald Trump is no longer a pro-life Republican. Turning his back on the Declaration, the 14th Amendment, the party platform and multitudes of women and unborn babies living in blue states, he would make abortion into a states’ rights issue.

He said, “Whatever the states decide must be the law of the land … Many will (permit abortion after) a different number of weeks. At the end of the day, this is all about the will of the people.”

No, sir, it not about the will of the people, any more than slavery was about the will of the people. It is about transcendent principle, not pragmatism and politics. It is about this fundamental and self-evident truth: All human beings are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, including, above all, the right to life.

The Supreme Court has unleashed moral chaos upon our land. Like Abraham Lincoln, true statesmen will insist that the justices restore to the unborn their God-given, constitutionally guaranteed right to life. They will seek to restrict and eliminate the scourge of abortion by all possible means, through every level of government. And they will hope and pray that God has mercy on us all.

DEAN DAVIS

Santa Rosa

Another rate hike

EDITOR: Recently, our PG&E rates were arbitrarily raised, again. And again our state representatives did nothing to assist us, the general public. The California Public Utilities Commission, a band of bureaucrats appointed by our governor, bought into the specious arguments that the utility needs to improve their safety upgrades to make us all safer.

I don’t feel any safer, but I am offended by the obvious lies and patronizing attitude from elected representatives and a giant utility that has managed to delay and obfuscate any reasonable compensation. It’s past time to start demanding answers from politicians and the robber barons who have adopted the guise of concerned citizens.

Public commissions are often compromised of pols and other slackers who are being rewarded for past and future favors. These entities often offer bloated salaries and nothing resembling real work. The CPUC is just one blatant example of how government at any level rewards incompetence and sloth. PG&E is not on your side, they don’t have to be, just as pols offer little more than lip service in addressing meaningful issues.

Don’t let the pols off the hook. Make your voice heard, and tell your friends we don’t have to take this lying down.

TERRY L. WOLFE

Cotati

Solving the gun problem

EDITOR: I listened to the mother of Madisyn Baldwin speak at the sentencing hearing in Michigan for the parents of the shooter who killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. Madisyn was one of the victims. Her mother spoke so eloquently and emotionally that I felt compelled to write this letter. There are many issues facing our country. But none is easier to solve than the way that guns can be purchased across the United States. The gun lobby should be ignored. Each state legislature can pass stricter and more sensible laws regarding gun purchases. All of us can make a difference by contacting our state representatives and demanding a change.

GARY HARRIS

Forestville

Sending a message

EDITOR: Gwen Jones complains about police officers making news while merely doing their job and says that it is not newsworthy. (“A low bar for news,” Letters, Saturday). I think she misses the point that publication of such enforcement activity would be spread to hundreds, maybe even thousands of readers who might realize that distracted driving could result in a ticket. Maybe not news, but an opportunity to magnify the effect of a citation.

DAVE MINNER

Petaluma

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.