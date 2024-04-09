Sonoma and the Springs

EDITOR: Are we the Springs or Sonoma? Whether to annex or not? This asks us to have a larger conversation.

We have a glaring divide here. How fair is the playing field? How many houses in downtown Sonoma sit vacant, without people living in them half the year?

One region is crowded into small places and with great diversity, housing homeless people and building “affordable housing” while the glaring reality is that downtown Sonoma is mostly white with well-groomed streets.

As Richard Harwood of the Harwood Institute for Public Innovation wrote, “When we do not go together as communities, we remain divided and fragmented. Loneliness becomes inevitable. Challenges mount and begin to look intractable. But going together requires, at a fundamental level, that we see and hear one another and make ourselves seen.”

Polarization of the haves and have-nots is happening everywhere; can we change that here? What is the actual identity of the Springs? Are we El Verano, Fetters, Boyes, Sonoma, Sonoma Valley or what?

Architectural thinker Wade Graham wrote: “In questions of urban policy, you first have to accept the idea that we have a collective responsibility to the future.”

KATY BYRNE

Sonoma

For a healthier world

EDITOR: The March 31 articles about Indonesia (“In Indonesia, deforestation intensifies climate disaster”) and waste (“Civilization’s wasteful ways are trashing world”) ask us all to think very seriously about what we accept as status quo. The choices we make about food, fuel and lifestyle matter, and although bad choices may still deliver in the short term, they add daily to the gathering global devastation.

As climate change degrades whole latitudes, millions flee north. Many do not want to accept migrants into our country but fail to connect the dots that the choices we make at home are driving others from theirs. Huge corporations relying on the cheapest resources, such as coal and palm oil, get rich on human rights abuses and shamelessly promote products that do harm, not good.

The waste article details how widely adopted common-sense solutions can result in positive change. A great place to start is to stop using palm oil, which is 49% saturated fat. This common ingredient in snack foods and fast foods, which comes in packaging that cannot be recycled, is driving deforestation and poor health worldwide.

Read labels and put things back on the shelf if palm oil is listed. If we can discipline ourselves away from junk food and fast food, we and the world will be healthier.

GINA CLOUD

Bloomfield

Failure of leadership

EDITOR: On Jan. 6, 2021, the commander in chief, Donald Trump, sat in front of the TV for 187 minutes and did nothing to stop the attack on our Capitol. Trump was in charge of the military at the time and was under oath to use his powers to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. Trump failed to use his power to stop the assault and must held responsible for the shameful failure to fulfill his obligation.

As a result of his negligence, at least seven people died in connection with the Capitol attack, 1,200 people charged, 460 imprisoned, 140 officers assaulted and over $2.8 million in damage. Trump calls the insurrectionists “hostages” and says if elected in 2024, he would pardon those imprisoned. This is more than disgraceful for a person who is commander in chief. Trump should not be allowed to ever be our president again, especially when he has the nuclear football within reach.

ANDY FRAUENHOFER

Santa Rosa

Using headlights

EDITOR: I drove from Rincon Valley to downtown Sebastopol recently. It was raining, wipers going, headlights on. Not running lights, not fog lights, it’s headlights that need to be on. That’s the law. It appears that a lot of drivers have forgotten this law. I counted 60 cars with headlights off. When headlights are on, so are the rear lights. This makes my car more visible to you, and your car more visible to me. Simply safety first.

BILL KRUMBEIN

Santa Rosa

Make an appointment

EDITOR: The following is my experience with changes at the Social Security office in Santa Rosa. I took a day off work to drive my mother from Cloverdale to the Santa Rosa office to obtain a replacement Social Security card. We took a number and waited for about 2½ hours. We were finally called up to a window. We were then told that effective the previous Friday we can no longer walk in but rather need an appointment for this two-minute interview. Long story short, after pleading and explaining my situation, I will be taking another day off work to bring my mom to the office with the same documents for our two-minute interview. Please do not let this happen to you.

MONICA GOMEZ

Cloverdale

