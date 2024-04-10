County mismanagement?

EDITOR: The independent audit of DEMA billings has not shown clear evidence of intentional fraud. Along with the county auditor review, however, they have shown clear evidence of a serious breakdown of the Department of Health Services’ contract administration, financial controls and management oversight. Who authorized millions of dollars of payments that were not supported by contractually required documentation? How did this go on for three years? Where was management oversight?

The county auditor should review the health department’s processes and financial control awareness in this case to discern if it was just individual incompetence or structural process weaknesses that need correction. The recently exposed payment delays to the department’s nonprofit partners further suggest that we may have a widespread contract administration and management oversight failure.

R.G. WILLIAMSON

Santa Rosa

More parties needed?

EDITOR: Exploring our contemporary politics (“Celebrating polarization,” Letters, March 26), Tom Drumm traces it back to the Greek root “polos” (axis). He then discusses the earth spinning on its axis to produce gravity, equating the energy with democracy, thus legitimizing polarization as entirely natural.

He also mentions “polity” (citizens), but leaves out “polis” (city, or nation). Of course, the polis is not a sphere with an embedded axis, but a two-dimensional entity on the earth’s surface. Politically, the poles of an axis from any angle are secondary, since the axis is a spectrum making up the city/nation’s sociopolitical issues and perspectives.

Our political spectrum once had a left, center and right, with much cross-party voting by both voters and Congress (center-left, center-right). And each party had liberal and conservative wings — a kind of multiparty system. But those wings and the center have been wiped out by the poles colonizing the spectrum.

Politics is not a sport and should not be a never-ending faceoff, and many theorists believe we need a viable multiparty system to manage our size and complexity — every other much smaller and more functional democracy has one. Perhaps the Trump insurgency splitting the Republican Party is our system desperately trying to do just that.

BARRY ROBSON

Santa Rosa

Defining ‘affordable’

EDITOR: What is affordable housing? Housing for people dismayed the 99 Cents Only stores are closing? Affordable to a first-year teacher? A teacher’s aide? A Social Security-only retiree? A Section 8 housing tenant? What about rent control or lease options on apartments (a potential for someone to get equity from their contribution or rent)? Why can’t reporters include a definition, and check to see if there is a time limit on “affordable” units (because there is a huge tax break for a time)?

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

Natural turf fields

EDITOR: Last year I was pleasantly surprised to see the Santa Rosa Junior College women’s soccer field, with its growing green grass and the awesome oak tree making it an anomaly in Sonoma County. It is an especially unusual facility considering the proliferation of plastic grass soccer, football and baseball fields installed in Sonoma County in the past 10 years.

As someone who has traveled all around Sonoma County, seeing plastic grass at the junior college, high schools and even in county parks, I wonder how the decision was made to preserve grass for women’s soccer at the junior college. Might this subject be a good one for an article in The Press Democrat?

You may want to read about the 2015 FIFA Women’s Soccer World Cup, the last time it was played on plastic grass, in Canada. That may provide context for how SRJC’s women’s field avoided the plasticizing that occurred on other athletic fields on campus, high schools and parks.

BOB CIPOLLA

Santa Rosa

Jobs and minimum wage

EDITOR: Your paper has done a good job of reporting on the minimum wage bill, AB 1228, and its impacts on the fast food industry. Some readers may even be aware that there is a cleverly worded exemption for Panera Bread baked into the bill. I looked it up online, and the section that exempts Panera just showed up during a state Senate hearing on the bill — no author took credit for it. Such is life in Sacramento.

But one other thing that hasn’t been covered is a subsequent bill, AB 610, which added another list of exemptions from the $20 minimum wage. Locations including “restaurants in airports, hotels, event centers, theme parks, museums, and certain other locations” got their own exemptions. Like Mel Brooks said, “It’s good to be the king!”

The best part is that my assemblyman, Damon Connolly, a reliable progressive from Marin County, voted “yes” every single time these two bills came up. I wonder how many fast food workers in his district will lose their jobs or have their hours cut because of these two bills.

JOE GAFFNEY

Rohnert Park

