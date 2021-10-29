Leubsdorf: A stubborn glass ceiling in US politics

Next week, New Jersey and Virginia will elect men as governors. And next year, so too will most states.

But Kathy Hochul, Nikki Fried, Annette Taddeo, Nan Whaley and Stacey Abrams hope to break one of the most resistant glass ceilings in American politics, the inability of women to win governorships of the nation’s most populous states.

Forty-five women have either been elected or succeeded to the office — of the hundreds of governors in U.S. history. Nine are currently serving. But the 10 largest states have had but seven, only five of whom were elected: Texans Miriam (Ma) Ferguson and Ann Richards, Beverly Perdue of North Carolina and current Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Jennifer Granholm of Michigan.

By contrast, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University’s Eagleton Institute, 143 women have served in Congress — including 58 in the Senate, representing all of the 10 largest states but Ohio and Pennsylvania.

At the heart of this inequality is the difficulty women candidates face in raising money.

A 2020 report by the Center for Women and Politics found a connection between the fact that women are outnumbered by men both as contributors and as candidates in governors’ races.

“While money is not the only factor in elections, the candidate with the most money raised was more successful in both primaries and general elections than other candidates,” the report said.

The difficulties encountered by women candidates are underscored by their difficulty in winning major executive positions, such as governorships and the nation’s premier political executive office, the presidency.

Before former California Sen. Kamala Harris became the first woman to win the vice presidency in 2020, three women were unsuccessful major party nominees — Geraldine Ferraro and Sarah Palin for vice president, and Hillary Rodham Clinton for president.

That barrier could well be tested again in 2024 in both parties. With many analysts doubtful that 78-year-old President Joe Biden will seek a second term, Harris looms as the early Democratic front-runner. But her party’s field could well include other women, including unsuccessful 2020 hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump’s ill-concealed desire to regain the presidency could short-circuit any open contest for the 2024 GOP nomination. But Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is showing signs of running as an anti-Trump candidate, and at least two other women are displaying interest if Trump doesn’t run, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

Of the 45 women state governors, roughly one-third either succeeded to the office or replaced their husbands.

The first three were all elected to succeed their husbands — Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming and Ferguson of Texas (1924) and Lurleen Wallace of Alabama (1966). The first woman elected on her own was Connecticut’s Ella Grasso, who was a member of the U.S. House when elected governor in 1974.

The first woman senator got there through appointment. Rebecca Latimer Felton, a Georgia Democrat, was named to a 1922 vacancy, but served for only one day before she was replaced by the elected male senator.

Eight of the subsequent 57 women senators were appointed to succeed deceased husbands.

It was not until 1948, when Republican Margaret Chase Smith of Maine, who had been elected to the House eight years earlier to succeed her late husband, became the first woman directly elected to the Senate. Currently, the Senate has 24 women, including four initially appointed to vacancies.

Next year, 36 states will elect governors, and in a majority of those states, women are seeking to become major party nominees, including eight expected to seek reelection. But it would take a real breakthrough for women to win a majority of the races.

Only two of the eight incumbents, Michigan’s Whitmer and New York’s Hochul, are from among the 10 largest states. Whitmer was elected in 2018, and Hochul ascended to the office in August, after predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned under pressure because of a sexual harassment scandal.

Hochul promptly said she would seek a full four-year term in 2022, but immediately attracted potential Democratic primary opposition.

Polls show another woman, state Attorney General Leticia (Tish) James, would be Hochul’s top primary opponent if she runs. James led the probe leading to Cuomo’s resignation. Other Democrats weighing bids include New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who lost the Democratic lieutenant governor primary to Hochul in 2018; New York City’s outgoing mayor, Bill de Blasio; and Long Island Rep. Thomas Suozzi.

Female Democratic officeholders are already running in two other big states, Florida and Ohio. In Florida, Fried, the elected state agriculture commissioner, and Taddeo, a Miami state senator, are among three Democrats running to oppose Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. In Ohio, Dayton Mayor Whaley hopes to challenge GOP Gov. Mike DeWine.

The other likely big-state woman gubernatorial hopeful is Georgia’s Abrams, one of the nation’s most prominent Black politicians. She narrowly lost the 2018 governor’s race to Republican Brian Kemp and is widely expected to run again but has not yet announced her plans.

Hochul will be a strong reelection favorite in heavily Democratic New York if she survives a primary challenge. Whitmer starts out as the early favorite for a second term in Michigan.

But many other women would face uphill races. The glass ceiling for winning executive office remains strong.

Carl P. Leubsdorf is a columnist for the Dallas Morning News.

