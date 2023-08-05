Leubsdorf: Will judicial system finally hold Trump accountable?

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Criminal charges alleging that Donald Trump paid hush money to a porn star, assaulted and defamed a writer and refused to return classified documents were the preliminaries.

Tuesday’s indictment accusing him of “criminal efforts to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 election and retain power” is the main show.

Each previous prosecution alleged crimes against persons or, in the documents case, the government. This case alleges a crime against democracy itself.

After 30 months, the judicial system is offering the means to hold the former president accountable, something the political system has proved unable so far to do.

The allegations are unique in the country’s 250-year history, describing how Trump sought in every possible way — both legal and illegal — to overturn his defeat to retain power.

Until Trump, 23 decades of peaceful power transfers exemplified American democracy. Losers may have sulked or spurned the victor’s inaugural, but none sought to change the voters’ verdict.

Narrowly defeated in 1976, President Gerald Ford directed supporters not to challenge the close Ohio and Hawaii results. Neither did Vice President Richard Nixon in 1960 when some backers urged him to claim fraud in Illinois and Texas.

And when the Supreme Court in 2000 upheld George W. Bush’s 537-vote victory in Florida, Vice President Al Gore promptly went on television to concede.

What Trump did was shocking — but not a total surprise. After all, four years earlier, he threatened he might not accept the result — until he unexpectedly won.

Even then, he disputed the fact that Democratic rival Hillary Clinton polled 3 million more popular votes. He told congressional leaders in January 2017 — without any evidence — that her margin stemmed from illegal votes of 3 million to 5 million illegal immigrants.

During the 2020 campaign, Trump pointedly refused to say that he would accept an outcome in which he lost. Starting while votes were still being counted in the early morning hours after Election Day, Trump rejected the result and did everything possible to change it.

The indictment details his illegal efforts, both nationally and in five closely divided swing states. He and his six unnamed co-conspirators pressured GOP and election officials to change the results and sought to replace legal electors with illegal ones.

By Jan. 6, both Democratic and Republican judges had rejected all legal appeals, including a Supreme Court with three of his nominees. But Trump persisted.

He repeatedly pressured Vice President Mike Pence and summoned thousands of followers to Washington to show their support on the day Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s election, declaring it “will be wild.” Once there, he did everything to incite them except lead their march on the Capitol — and that only because his Secret Service agents intervened.

As his supporters swarmed through the symbol of American democracy, threatened the lives of Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and forced a temporary halt in counting the votes, Trump ignored pleas by aides, allies and family member to call them off.

There was no doubt who was primarily responsible for that day’s unspeakable threat to democracy.

Indeed, the two top Republican congressional leaders — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — both said so.

“The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters,” McCarthy said one week afterward. But as internal House GOP pressure built, he backtracked and, within weeks, was visiting Trump to make amends, lest he jeopardize his leadership post.

McConnell followed suit a month later. “There’s no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day,” he said Feb. 13, 2021.

Unfortunately, the Kentucky Republican’s verbal indictment came after the senator — never hesitant to bend Senate precedent to confirm conservative Supreme Court justices — punted his constitutional duty by hiding behind a legal technicality.

“We have no power to convict and disqualify a former officeholder who is now a private citizen,” he said, refusing to join seven other Republicans and all 50 Democrats in voting to convict Trump of causing the insurrection.

That day, Congress — and specifically McConnell and Senate Republicans — abdicated their responsibility to hold Trump accountable and ensure he could never hold federal office again.

That left it to the legal system to probe his culpability and bring charges where warranted — and the political system to keep him from regaining the presidency.

Tuesday’s 45-page indictment spells out that culpability, providing stark detail of everything Trump said and did from disputing the results to pressuring Pence. Much of it replicates testimony before the House Jan. 6 committee or contemporary public statements.

Explicit and factual, it makes a compelling case. Concluded special counsel Jack Smith: The “unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy” was fueled by “lies by the defendant (Trump),” aimed at obstructing the “collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election.”

But a jury will render the final judgments — as will the voters, either in the GOP primaries or the Nov. 5, 2024, general election.

Meanwhile, most Republicans continue to avoid responsibility, falsely blaming the Biden administration for “weaponizing” the justice system against a political rival.

Interestingly, Pence Tuesday joined fellow long-shot candidates Asa Hutchinson, Chris Christie and Will Hurd in casting blame where it belongs.

“Anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States,” Trump’s vice president said.

Ensuring that should be everyone’s goal next year.

Carl P. Leubsdorf is a columnist for the Dallas Morning News.

