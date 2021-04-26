Lopez: California’s attempts to slow down drivers have hit speed bumps

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

If you have any doubt that lead-footed drivers are everywhere, elevating risks for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, I'm guessing you haven't been outdoors in the last year or so.

Nationally, there was an 8% increase in auto fatalities, with a death toll of 42,060 — and that was in a pandemic year with significant reductions in traffic.

Thankfully, California legislators have stepped up, introducing bills in both the Senate and Assembly calling for automated speed enforcement. Speed is a factor in roughly one-third of all serious injuries and fatalities, and automated enforcement, now operating in 140 communities in the United States, has helped reduce serious collisions and fatalities where it's used.

But in Sacramento, both pieces of legislation have hit speed bumps.

SB 735 by Sen. Susan Rubio, D-Baldwin Park, which calls for automated speed enforcement in school zones throughout California, ran into a wall of opposition from police organizations and others, including the ACLU. It’s been undermined by amendments and its future is uncertain.

AB 550, by Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, calls for automated speed enforcement in areas with high rates of serious collisions. It has been scaled back after similar opposition, but is moving forward at the moment, with a hearing scheduled Monday before the Assembly Transportation Committee.

Damian Kevitt, director of Streets Are For Everyone, helped draft SB 735, and he is angry over the way in which a bill to protect the state's children got mangled in the legislative sausage factory. He said a number of amendments were agreed to in response to concerns raised by police unions and others, but the latest insult was a proposal to limit the scope of the bill to a mere four schools statewide, a move that’s left him fuming.

“I think you can agree that four schools are not remotely enough for a pilot in a state as big and diverse as California,” he said. “In my opinion, it was a covert attempt to gut the bill so it would be totally ineffective.”

Kevitt’s outrage grew out of personal experience.

In 2013, he lost his leg after he was struck by a car in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park while riding his bike. Now, he says, he feels like the victim “of another hit-and-run,” this time in Sacramento.

Leaders of the California Association of Highway Patrolmen and the Peace Officers Association of California did not respond to my interview requests, but laid out their opposition to Rubio’s bill as originally written in a letter to the senator earlier this month.

They argue that:

— A half-mile automated enforcement zone around a school is “broader than it needs to be.”

— With automated systems, in which a camera detects the infraction and a citation is sent to the registered owner of the vehicle, it’s not clear who the driver was and “there are many households who share a vehicle and may not recall who was driving at the time of the incident.”

And an unpaid fine could prohibit the chance of renewing a vehicle’s registration, possibly “removing their only means of transportation.”

Kevitt believes the true reason for the opposition to such bills is that police unions fear that technology might result in a workforce reduction, despite there being no evidence of that in other cities. He argues that it makes sense to free police for other duties. Besides, he said, this is a time in which traffic stops by police are under intense scrutiny.

“We know, and have seen over and over again, that traffic enforcement has a racial bias in it, and we know that cameras are not racially biased and it’s a more effective system, so why is this even a question?” Kevitt said.

State Sen. Lena Gonzalez, D-Long Beach, who heads the Senate transportation committee, also pushed back on the bill, in part because she wasn’t sold on the racial equity argument. She told me she fears automated enforcement might indeed hit low-income communities of color the hardest and unfairly target those who can least afford fines.

She also said she has seen no evidence that school zones have higher rates of collisions than anywhere else, but she’s willing to try a four-school pilot to see how it plays out before more widespread use.

“I can’t in good conscience allow a statewide program where the data is faulty and … maybe all the jurisdictions that opt in are black and brown,” Gonzalez said.

She said she’s also concerned about privacy and legality issues, citing Los Angeles' experience with red-light camera ticketing of motorists 15 years ago. Many motorists disputed the tickets or didn’t bother to pay, and the courts didn’t seem to know what to do, so the program was dumped.