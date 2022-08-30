Lopez: The best approach on Diablo Canyon

SAN LUIS OBISPO

Should California extend the life of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant?

On my visit to the Central Coast, I heard a resounding yes.

And a resounding no.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s last-minute legislative push has some people cheering, while others derisively refer to him as Gov. Nukesome.

It’s almost as if we’ve turned the clock back to when the controversial plant was about to open and thousands protested. If you’re of a certain age, you might recall a group called the Abalone Alliance shaking a fist way back in 1981, and rocker Jackson Browne getting cuffed.

The latest meltdown, if you’ll forgive the term, comes because as the legislative session draws to a close, Newsom is trying to rush a bill that would extend the nuclear plant’s life until 2035, if not beyond, despite a long-established agreement to turn out the lights in 2025. Newsom would also waive environmental reviews and dangle $1.5 billion in taxpayer money for plant operator PG&E.

So what gives?

The working explanation for the governor’s change of heart is his administration’s contention that we don’t have enough wind and solar power in place to keep the lights on during peak demand, so it’s worth keeping Diablo Canyon open. Especially because unlike the dirty natural gas that powers half the state’s energy supply, nuclear is clean.

If it occurred to you that politics might be in play, you’re not alone. Both supporters and foes I talked to noted that then-Lt. Gov. Newsom was anti-Diablo in 2016 when he had an eye on a run for governor, and he’s now pro-Diablo when he might have an eye on a run for president — an ambition that could be torpedoed by blackouts.

But politics aside, a lot is at stake, especially in San Luis Obispo County. PG&E employs more than 1,000 people at Diablo Canyon, and a poll early this year found nearly 75% support in the county and more than 50% in the state for keeping Diablo Canyon open.

Passions are hot on both sides, though, and have been for years.

You’ve got Mothers for Peace and Mothers for Nuclear, with both sides claiming the environmentalist mantle. You’ve got the Alliance for Nuclear Responsibility and Californians for Green Nuclear Energy. Professors, scientists and policy experts in and beyond the Central Coast are also divided.

Let me start with the folks who want to keep Diablo Canyon running. Their basic argument is that as we suffer the consequences of burning fossil fuels to power our vehicles and pollution-spewing energy plants, it’s insane to shutter a carbon-free plant that has operated without major incident since opening in the mid-1980s.

“This is an extremely safe plant, and it is well engineered,” biophysicist Gene Nelson, a former college professor, told me over breakfast at the Madonna Inn. He was wearing a green headband and a Californians for Green Nuclear Power T-shirt. “If the Big One hit,” Nelson said, “I would love to be at that plant when it happens, because it’s the safest place in San Luis Obispo County.”

Others disagree about that, but Nelson hardly took a breath and barely touched his French toast while making his case that what Diablo Canyon safely produces is clean, reliable and cheap (the last point is open to debate). Put that up against the pollution-spewing plants across the state, he said, and it’s no contest.

“Wind and solar have a secret friend, and it’s natural gas,” Nelson likes to say. What he means is that there isn’t now, and won’t soon be, enough wind and solar power — which have their own environmental impacts — to put dirty power plants out of service.

After breakfast, I met for coffee in Avila with Kristin Zaitz and Heather Hoff of Mothers for Nuclear. They both work at Diablo Canyon (Zaitz is a civil engineer and Hoff writes procedural policies), and each of them was once highly suspicious of nuclear.

“I was going to go in there and be the Erin Brockovich of nuclear energy,” said Hoff, who had intended to expose the dangers of Diablo Canyon just as Brockovich highlighted the dangers of contaminated groundwater near a PG&E plant in the Barstow area.

But after getting in the door, Hoff and Zaitz were turned around. They concluded that they had bought into unwarranted fears and misconceptions about nuclear power, and they came to believe you cannot be opposed to nuclear power if you care about climate change.

Hoff’s electric car has a bumper sticker that says “Split Don’t Emit!” (split as in atoms) — and both she and Zaitz have tried to calm public fears.

Zaitz said nuclear power aligns with both her “environmental and humanitarian” concerns and she can’t understand why there isn’t more outrage over the pollution and disease caused by dirty power plants.