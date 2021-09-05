Manjoo: America desperately needs a better FDA

In the early 1960s, an unflappable Food and Drug Administration scientist named Frances Kelsey spared the nation from the horrors of thalidomide. The drug had become popular around the world as a remedy for a variety of ailments, including morning sickness in pregnant women. Although there had not been many studies of its safety, thalidomide’s manufacturers marketed it as exceedingly safe. Regulators in many countries, including Canada and across much of Europe, approved its sale.

Thalidomide’s American licensee had expected officials at the Food and Drug Administration to follow suit. But the application was assigned to Kelsey, a pharmacologist new to the agency who set an unusually high threshold for approval: She wanted to see thorough clinical evidence of thalidomide’s safety.

For much of 1961, Kelsey repeatedly held up U.S. sales of the drug, each time demanding more data. The drugmaker’s executives became irate and bombarded Kelsey and her bosses with letters and phone calls complaining of what they considered bureaucratic nitpicking.

Kelsey wouldn’t budge. Thalidomide was kept off the American market. And in late 1961, when doctors in Europe began to link the drug to a wave of birth deformities, Kelsey’s diligence was validated. Thalidomide was eventually blamed for causing birth defects in thousands of children around the world. Thanks to one heroic bureaucrat’s insistence on strong clinical data, cases in the United States were estimated to be in the dozens. (Some 1,200 American doctors were offering the drug to patients through loosely run clinical trials sponsored by the drugmakers.)

President John F. Kennedy awards Frances Kelsey the Distinguished Federal Civilian Service medal for preventing the marketing of Thalidomide in the United States. (JOHN ROUS / Associated Press, 1962)

Lately I have been wondering: What might Frances Kelsey think of today’s FDA, an agency that has grown alarmingly cozy with the industry it is supposed to oversee? What would she make of Americans’ deep mistrust of the drug companies it regulates? And how would she rate its performance on some of the most important health issues we face: its often confused response to the pandemic, its role in surging drug costs and, most damningly, the central role it played in accelerating the opioid epidemic?

I realize this is a tricky moment to criticize the FDA. We live in a conspiratorial age of meme medicine — an era when lots of people would rather take untested snake oil hawked by politicians, pundits and B-list celebrities than vaccines whose effectiveness and safety have been proved in clinical studies and that have been approved by the FDA. Calling attention to the agency’s failures might only deepen distrust in the agency when it is more vital than ever — at the very least to remind Americans that they are not horses and should consequently refrain from taking horse medicine.

On the other hand, would as many Americans be resorting to veterinary medicine if over the years the FDA had more successfully done its one job, inspiring trust in the safety and effectiveness of the drugs it regulates? Sure, there are lots of conspiracy theorists who will accept lunatic ideas no matter what the FDA says or does. Still, if the drug industry and its regulators are mistrusted, one plausible reason is that they have not been doing a lot to inspire trust lately.

“What we’ve seen since the 1990s is an FDA that has been putting industry interests consistently ahead of public health,” said Andrew Kolodny, an opioid policy researcher at Brandeis University who has studied how the agency’s failures contributed to the opioid crisis.

The FDA is embroiled in a scandal over aducanumab, a $56,000-per-year Alzheimer’s drug that the agency approved even though an advisory panel of experts declined to endorse it because evidence that it worked wasn’t persuasive enough.

The aducanumab approval fits a worrying pattern: Since the 1980s, the FDA has been approving more new drugs, at a faster pace, and with fewer and weaker studies to support their safety and effectiveness. The agency has also been faulted for poor oversight of the clinical trials used to decide whether or not a drug is safe.

Both Donald Trump and President Joe Biden have referred to FDA approval as the “gold standard” of drug safety. It is a pretty tarnished gold. One-third of the drugs approved between 2001 and 2010 were found to have major safety issues years after approval, a study by researchers at the Yale School of Medicine found. The FDA was once criticized for taking too long to approve drugs, but now it is much quicker to approve drugs than its European counterpart.