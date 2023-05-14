Manjoo: Everyone pays the cost of flying private jets

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Four or five times a year, Stephen Prince, a businessperson who lives in St. Simons Island, Georgia, has taken friends, clients and colleagues on a hunting trip to a pheasant preserve in northwest Nebraska. A commercial flight on that route would be arduous; if everything went perfectly, he’d probably spend at least nine hours traveling over one or two connections, plus about an hour’s drive to the nearest commercial airport and more time going through security, boarding and the other ritual indignities of commercial air travel.

But Prince, who founded a business in the 1990s that has made a fortune printing gift cards, is a wealthy man. He purchased his first private plane a few years ago; his current jet, a Cessna Citation 650, can do the trip in about three hours (with a possible stop along the way to refuel) from a small airport just a few minutes from his home.

Prince says flying private is a magical experience: He can drive right up to the side of his plane and hop on board. Crew members will load his bags and hunting gear and park his car. If he’s flying in the afternoon, he’ll be greeted with a glass of scotch; in the morning, he’ll get coffee and a newspaper.

“If that doesn’t spoil you, you’re not spoilable,” he said. “You don’t need a whole spoonful of private aircraft to find out what it tastes like; it’s pretty amazing.”

As much as he loves it, though, Prince has decided to kick his highflying habit. A progressive activist — he’s the vice chair of Patriotic Millionaires, an organization of wealthy people who favor higher taxes on rich people like themselves — Prince argues that flying private is just too expensive and unfair. Not for him, but for the rest of us and for the planet. His group isn’t calling on other private flyers to ground their planes but maintains that if rich people are going to continue to jet around in luxury, they should at least be taxed for the privilege.

According to an analysis published this month by Patriotic Millionaires and the Institute for Policy Studies, a left-leaning think tank, private jet users pay nowhere near their share of the cost of maintaining U.S. airports and airspace.

Every commercial airline passenger in America is subject to a 7.5% tax on domestic ticket prices, a facility charge of up to $4.50 per flight segment (up to a maximum of $18 for a round trip) and extra charges for flights to Alaska, Hawaii or international travel. Private flyers only pay fuel surcharge taxes of about 22 cents a gallon, according to the analysis. As a result, though they make up about 16% of all flights handled by the Federal Aviation Administration, private jet flights “contribute just 2% of the taxes that make up the trust fund that primarily funds the FAA.”

Private jets stand at an airport near Zurich, Switzerland, during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. (URS JAUDAS / Keystone, 2009)

Per the analysis, “the median net worth of a full and fractional private jet owner is $190 million and $140 million respectively.” In other words, some of the richest people in the world are effectively being subsidized by plebes like you and me flying coach.

Then there’s climate change. Because they typically carry so few passengers on each trip, flying private is far worse for the environment than flying commercial. According to a report by Transport & Environment, a European group that advocates zero-emissions transportation, “private jets are on average 10 times more carbon intensive than commercial flights.”

When I spoke to Ed Bolen, the CEO of the National Business Aviation Association, a trade group that represents the private air travel industry, he challenged several of the Institute for Policy Studies’ claims. Private planes can fly to thousands of airports around the country that aren’t served by commercial flights, Bolen said, allowing businesses to operate across a wider geography than would otherwise be possible. He also argued that air travel infrastructure is designed largely to suit the needs of large commercial planes, so it made sense for commercial airliners to bear a larger share of the cost of maintaining the system. And he said that his industry is committed to improving its environmental impact; the NBAA has pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Prince isn’t convinced. Flying private is “probably one of the most greedy, selfish things I’ve ever done in my life,” he said. “I just can’t continue to do it.”

A lot of other private flyers seem to have no such worries. Private jet travel hit record levels last year, and many manufacturers and operators have reported surging demand.