Manjoo: I traced my COVID-19 bubble and it’s enormous

Experts and officials are unequivocal: Stay home for the holidays. Getting together with family for Thanksgiving without quarantining beforehand is like “bringing a loaded pistol for Grandma’s head,” Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado warned earlier this month.

Mark Horne, president of the Mississippi State Medical Association, sketched out Grandma’s demise in even more horrifying detail. “You’re going to say hi at Thanksgiving, ‘It’s so nice to see you,’ ” he said in a recent briefing, and then “you’re either going to be visiting her by FaceTime in the ICU or planning a small funeral by Christmas.”

So there should be no question about my plans. Rather than traveling 300 miles to celebrate Thanksgiving with my sister and my parents — among them my diabetic father, age 71 — my wife, my two kids and I should stay home and binge-watch bad TV.

And yet, for weeks, I’ve been on the fence. After all that has happened this year, the idea of skipping Thanksgiving has brought me low. I am blessed not to have lost anyone close to me to the coronavirus. For my family, the pandemic’s most crushing hardship has been its enforced isolation, especially the cruel way it has cleaved us apart at generational seams, separating my kids from their grandparents.

There are psychological and physical dangers to isolation, but I’ve been mourning the most basic loss: We are all missing out on a lot of time with one another. As we squander our days apart, alone, glued to screens, kids keep growing up, grandparents keep growing older, babies are born, people die. I worry about life passing us by just as we’re trying to save it. If 2020 has taught me anything, it is to resist taking the future for granted and to impose an actuarial frankness on all of our planning. Sure, we could skip Thanksgiving this year — but how many future Thanksgivings will we all have together, anyway?

To find some empirical foothold in a debate mired in uncertainty, I decided to investigate my own potential lethality to the older people in my life. Among other things, I contact-traced myself — an exercise that ended up being nearly as vulgar as it sounds. I went to all of my regular close contacts, then I went to all of their contacts and so on, asking everyone about their potential exposure to the virus.

What I found floored me.

Asking people you barely know for intimate details about their daily lives is not the most cheerful way to ring in the holiday season. Contact tracing — in which health officials track down and urge isolation for people who have recently associated with an infected patient — is an essential tool for interrupting the spread of the coronavirus. But it is a laborious, delicate process, requiring tracers to quickly establish rapport with sick people and to encourage them to provide honest details about their recent activities while still maintaining people’s privacy and sense of autonomy.

In an excellent online training course for aspiring contact tracers, Emily Gurley, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, outlines a range of common pitfalls on the job. Tracers should not be aggressive in demanding information — but they should avoid passivity, too. They shouldn’t talk too quickly or too loudly — but going too slowly or too quietly isn’t good either. They shouldn’t provide medical advice or opinions — but they shouldn’t sound disinterested or bored.

It turned out that I shouldn’t have worried about getting too personal. Although some of the people I contacted declined to have their names published, nobody refused to answer my questions, and some people provided so much information you’d think I’d presented them with a court order.

Part of this may have to do with where I live — Northern California, a place of engineers and scientists, where commitment to mask-wearing borders on the beautifully cultish. The technology industry, which dominates the local economy, was early in pushing people to work from home, so a lot of my friends and neighbors have been in isolation for months. My wife and I have seen almost nobody in person indoors. In the spring and summer, my two kids were also isolated at home. After an initial panic, I haven’t really worried about getting the virus; we’ve been very careful.

But when school started this fall, we decided to send our children to a distance-learning pod because things at home were at the breaking point. It’s a bizarre setup: Every school day, my son and daughter sit in a classroom on the campus of a local elementary school, and under the supervision of several staff members, they attend classes over Zoom. There are seven other children in the room, and none elsewhere in the school. The empty school is the creepiest, most postapocalyptic setting I’ll remember from this awful year.