Manjoo: Riding a bike shouldn’t be this dangerous

MOUNTAIN VIEW

At about 8:15 a.m. on a Thursday morning in March, Andre Retana, a 13-year-old riding his bike to middle school, pulled up to a red light at the intersection of El Camino Real and Grant Road in this Silicon Valley suburb.

Near two major state highways, the El Camino and Grant crossing is one of the area’s busiest and most dangerous sections of roadway. The intersection lacks dedicated bike lanes and other features to protect bicyclists and pedestrians from fast-moving motor vehicle traffic. Instead the intersection is an asphalt-and-concrete love letter to cars. Gas stations occupy two corners; an America’s Tire store sits on a third, a BMW dealership on the fourth. Its traffic design, too, prioritizes the efficient movement of cars and trucks over other uses of the road. To keep traffic humming along, motorists on all of its corners are allowed to turn right on red lights.

The intersection of El Camino Real and Grant Road in Mountain View, where Andre Retana, 13, was killed while riding his bike to school. (MARK DAVIS / New York Times)

As Andre approached the intersection’s southeast corner on the sidewalk, a city spokeswoman said, he rode into the path of, then fell in front of, a construction truck that was turning right. A police investigation determined that the truck driver had come to a complete stop at the red light before making the turn and that because he was high up in the cab, he had never seen Andre, who was in the truck’s blind spot.

The truck hit Andre. The driver, whose identity has not been released, realized he’d been in a crash only after bystanders flagged him down. Andre died in a hospital a short while later. The driver was cleared of any wrongdoing.

You might simply call Andre’s death an accident. But as journalist Jessie Singer has argued, in much of American life, many “accidents” are far from accidental; they are instead the inevitable result of political and economic choices that society has made, and they might have been prevented had we made other, safer choices.

States and cities will soon be showered with $1.2 trillion in infrastructure funding that Congress approved last year. Some traffic safety advocates told me they see this money as a huge opportunity to save our roads — but to make the best use of that money, they said, we have to be willing to think about road safety in a transformative way.

Safety features such as separate signals for cars and bikes could promote traffic safety. (CHARLIE NEIBERGALL / Associated Press)

No one knows if Andre would have lived if Caltrans, the California state traffic agency that manages El Camino Real, had built this crossing with the safety of bikers and pedestrians in mind. Mathew Roe, a transportation planner at the National Association of City Transportation Officials, suggested several simple safety features that might have helped — among them, protected bike lanes, which offer a physical barrier between cars and bicycles. He noted, too that one reason people choose to ride on sidewalks is for fear of riding right up against cars on the roadway — especially one, as at this intersection, lacking even painted bike lanes. Other safety features for intersections include raised areas at corners that create a “refuge” behind which bikes could safely queue while waiting for the light to change; a setback that forces cars to wait farther back from the intersection, improving their ability to see pedestrians and bikers; and separate signals for bikes and cars, to help each kind of vehicle stay out of the other’s way.

The United States is in the midst of a traffic fatality crisis. Nearly 39,000 people died in motor vehicle crashes on U.S. roadways in 2020, the most since 2007. U.S. roads have grown especially dangerous to “nonoccupants” of vehicles (that is, bicyclists and pedestrians). In 2011, 16% of traffic deaths were of nonoccupants; in 2020 it was 20%. The trends are a major reversal; from the 1970s until the late 2000s, deaths on U.S. roadways of bicyclists, pedestrians and people in cars had steadily declined. There are a number of possible reasons for rising deaths — among them, many more of our cars are big and deadly SUVs, that states keep raising speed limits, ride-sharing vehicles have made our roads more chaotic, and people drove much more recklessly during the pandemic. But while many cities and states and the federal government have unveiled plans to mitigate the horror, progress has been elusive.

The intersection of El Camino and Grant Road illustrates a major part of the problem. A big reason our roads are unsafe is because they were designed that way. As advocacy group Smart Growth America puts it, policymakers at nearly every level of government continue to prioritize the speedy movement of vehicles over the safety of everyone else on our streets. And even when the dangers of our bad roads become glaring, officials have limited options for fixing them.