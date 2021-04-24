Mathews: Amtrak Joe can save California’s high-speed rail

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Dear Joe,

I should call you Mr. President, but there’s no time for formalities. You better move fast if you’re going to save California’s high-speed rail project.

No malarkey: It has to be you. California has shown itself incapable of funding, managing or building deep popular support for this $80 billion train, which would be the first truly high-speed rail system in the United States. You — Amtrak Joe, with your personal devotion to rail and your $2 trillion infrastructure proposal — are the last hope for making it a reality.

Is it worth the political risk of associating yourself with an epic failure? You and your advisers are cautious people who don’t want to give Republicans who oppose infrastructure spending a tempting target. But if you can fix this problematic and high-profile project, you will demonstrate just how committed you are to remaking this country’s infrastructure and fulfilling your campaign promise to “build back better.”

To succeed, you’ll have to change the mindset around the project. Most of the attention paid to high-speed rail focuses on its lack of money — the state has less than $30 billion of the $80 billion-plus needed for completion. But the project’s biggest problem is not money but management.

Thirteen years after California voters approved the railway, the California High-Speed Rail Authority still hasn’t managed the basic task of assembling the land necessary for the first piece of the line in the Central Valley. The agency, and its contractors, lack the combination of size, engineering expertise and management chops to handle a construction project of this scale.

California politicians, instead of supporting the project, are taking it apart. In 2019, Gov. Gavin Newsom abruptly abandoned the plan to connect the Bay Area to the Central Valley, leaving behind a diminished railway from Bakersfield to Merced. By making high-speed rail a Central Valley-only regional project, Newsom hurt support for rail in other regions, whose politicians are now trying to grab high-speed rail funds for their own local projects.

Joe, high-speed rail will die — unless you intervene soon. The good news is that California’s mismanagement has given your administration many leverage points to justify an intervention.

One leverage point is $929 million in rail funding that the Trump administration pulled back in 2019 after Newsom abandoned the Bay-Area-to-San-Joaquin plan. The second involves $2.6 billion the state received for high-speed rail from the 2009 federal stimulus bill that it still hasn’t spent. California is almost certain to miss a 2022 deadline for using the money, which means you have the power to take it back.

Since you control $3.5 billion that this project needs to stay afloat, you can force Californians to confront the question: Are we serious about completing this train or not?

Your demands should be straightforward. As a condition of California getting the money it needs to keep the project alive — not to mention the tens of billions of additional federal dollars that will be necessary to complete it — you can demand major changes in the management.

First, require the replacement of today’s weak and part-time board, and flailing CEO, with a leadership team that you trust. Second, insist on the replacement with today’s expensive and ineffective contractors with an engineering and management heavyweight — I’m thinking California giant Bechtel — that can handle a project of this scale.

Third, insist that the project plan take the high-speed rail from the Bay Area all the way to Los Angeles. Otherwise, what’s the point?

One cautionary note: Don’t make any big promises now about future funding. Only once your preferred team is in place should you offer a schedule of future federal payments. Joe, we Californians need to be kept on a short leash.

You’ll have to shrug off criticism from Californians who say that the state, having put bond money and cap-and-trade dollars into the project, deserves to hold the reins. The hard truth about California is that we’ve never built much of anything big without federal assistance — our aqueducts, our highways and our internet all required Washington’s help.

But the biggest thing you’ll need is the resolve to walk away. If California won’t meet your demands, or if our leaders undermine the project, you should pull back the money and leave the state to clean up its own unfinished mess.

Your love must be tough, but high-speed rail is worth the trouble. The project also isn’t as big a loser as it appears. Already, thousands of people are building new crossings and bridges in the Central Valley. And with a proven record of success in other countries, high-speed rail could provide a convenient, climate-friendly alternative to flying or driving around our state and country.

But none of that will happen, Joe, unless you kick California in the butt right now.

Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column for Zócalo Public Square.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.