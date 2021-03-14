Mathews: California needs ethnic studies — and its controversies

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Almost everyone dislikes the state’s model curriculum for ethnic studies, even its authors. Which is why California should adopt it now.

Anything that California adults can argue passionately about — state education officials have received tens of thousands of public comments on the curriculum — is something the kids should study, right?

Through four years of controversy and multiple revisions, the curriculum has been perversely unifying, taking fire from many racial, ethnic and religious groups. The left finds it insufficiently revolutionary; the center, too jargon-laden. The right thinks it’s some kind of conspiracy involving cancel culture. And as the state considers whether to adopt the curriculum this month, and eventually make ethnic studies a high school graduation requirement, the curriculum’s own authors have disavowed it and pledged to advanced their own “liberated” ethnic studies alternative.

There is truth in many objections. But, after reading its four chapters, three appendices and newly proposed edits, I can report that the curriculum — like the controversy surrounding it — is messy, sprawling, contradictory and yet compelling and inspiring. Which is to say: It’s quintessentially Californian.

Just like the field of ethnic studies itself.

It’s not just that the curriculum’s self-definition — “Ethnic studies highlights the importance of untold stories, and emphasizes the danger of a single story” — befits an ever-changing state of 40 million people and even more unproduced screenplays. It’s that the field of ethnic studies, like the iPhone, is a California invention.

California students should know this origin story because it is a story about California students. In 1968, the Third World Liberation Front — a coalition of San Francisco State students — launched a five-month strike demanding equality in education. UC Berkeley students soon followed suit. In 1969, the strikes bore fruit, with Berkeley approving an ethnic studies department and San Francisco State establishing the first college of ethnic studies.

In the half-century since, ethnic studies has grown into a robust academic discipline; California has produced leading scholars, including UC Berkeley’s Ronald Takaki, author of “A Different Mirror: A History of Multicultural America.” Ethnic studies has infused other fields. UCLA legal scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw, in part through field work at Los Angeles women’s shelters, developed the famous framework of “intersectionality,” exploring how race, class, gender and other identities intersect.

In the past decade, California’s increasingly diverse student bodies have inspired ethnic studies classes in some high schools and the development of the model curriculum. A 2019 curriculum draft was accused of anti-Semitism and excluding too many ethnicities. After revisions, the recent draft is so inclusive — offering teachers and local communities so many options — that the original authors say it’s not real ethnic studies.

“The themes and topics discussed within the field are boundless,” reads the curriculum, “such as a study of Mexican American texts, the implications of war and imperialism on Southeast Asian refugees … and Native American/Indigenous cultural retentions, to name a few.”

The curriculum suggests tough-minded examinations of white supremacy, overlooked cultures and contemporary social movements. And it points educators to research suggesting that students who take ethnic studies have better attendance, think more critically and experience less anxiety.

Reading the documents, I grew excited thinking about my young kids someday taking a suggested course on migration to California covering “how World War II drew African Americans from the South to California cities like Oakland and Los Angeles … or how Armenian Americans mobilized to urge the U.S. government to formally acknowledge the Armenian Genocide.”

The curriculum has problems. It reads like a document trying to satisfy everyone, and contradicts itself. Its bibliography favors dull scholarly work over popular novels and films that might better connect with younger students. My own beef — every Californian must have one — is that the curriculum offers little about how American culture erases, over generations, distinctive ethnic identities that can give life deeper meaning. A 21st-century ethnic studies class should ask: How might we preserve and revive our ethnic cultures so that we’re less lonely and isolated?

One practical worry is that, given limits on school funding and instruction time, adding ethnic studies might crowd out foreign language classes. But ethnic studies is worth the risk.

Some critics want further delays and revisions. But Californians will never stop arguing about this subject. So, let’s approve this imperfect curriculum now, and move these arguments into our kids’ classrooms.

Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column for Zócalo Public Square.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.