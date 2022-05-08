Mathews: Fixing direct democracy in California

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

California lawmakers and civic leaders are debating changes to our state’s direct democracy. But not one of the proposed changes is bold enough to reach the heart of what’s wrong with our system of initiatives, referendums and recalls.

Our direct democracy exists in its own weird world, apart from the rest of California government. When we approve ballot initiatives, the laws and constitutional amendments we make don’t have to fit within existing institutions, agencies, laws, regulations or practices.

Ballot initiatives can spend money or change taxes in ways that violate existing budgets. Ballot initiatives can establish new restrictions on democratic rule — like new supermajorities — and impose complex formulas on government programs. And once ballot initiatives are approved by voters, they can’t be amended or corrected by lawmakers — unless the initiative’s original text permits it.

Here’s the nice way to describe the problem: our direct democracy is not integrated with the rest of the governing system. The less nice way is: our direct democracy designed to screw everything up.

That screwing-up, in turn, breeds frustration with government — which, in bitter irony, makes Californians want to file more initiatives, which screw up government more.

Our direct democracy thus feeds on the very frustrations it helps fuel.

Now California has entered one of those rare moments when it is examining ideas for reforming direct democracy. The failed attempt to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom has spawned all kinds of intriguing proposals, some of them worthy. But none of them will end the cycle of frustration. Because none of them will integrate direct democracy with the rest of the government.

But the good news is that there are many conversations among California movers and shakers, some of whom were involved in a thoughtful 2014 reform that created a little more flexibility in the ballot initiative process, about how to instill more public deliberation into our direct democracy.

Some of their most interesting ideas involve incorporating citizens assemblies — randomized, representative groups of regular citizens — into the process. Such bodies might serve as neutral parties helping to make ballot initiatives easier for the average voter to digest. They could review measures to give them titles and official summaries (currently under the purview of the state attorney general), or even decide which initiatives should go on the ballot.

Such reforms would be novel, and might create space for more changes, but they are still too small — because they focus just on changing direct democracy. True integration would mean changing the rest of California’s dysfunctional and complicated government as well.

The most straightforward way to make it happen would be a convention to draft the first new state constitution since 1879. But that’s a political long shot. And there are intermediary improvements we could make now.

The easiest improvement would be to rethink our election calendar. Let’s remove initiatives and referendums from the too-long November ballots, full of candidate races that divide our attention. We then could give direct democracy a new calendar that fits the work schedule of state government.

There should be at least three days each year dedicated to votes on state ballot measures. One should come during the spring budget season, so the people’s decisions on spending and taxation could be integrated into the state budget. There should be a second vote on ballot measures to enact new laws in September, as the legislative session closes and the governor decides whether to sign new laws. A third vote would take place in December, when lawmakers draft new laws for the following year.

Such a calendar should be reinforced with new rules that require ballot initiatives to live within existing budgets (if they add more spending or reduce taxation, measures must identify other revenue sources to balance things out) and to be subject to amendment and correction by legislators, like other statutes. At the same time, we should make it easier for regular Californians to correct the mistakes of legislators — perhaps with a citizens assembly that can change legislation before it goes into effect.

And Californians, when voting on measures, need to think of themselves more like legislators. One of the many rich people and foundations now self-righteously claiming to be “saving democracy” should offer free training to all of us on how to understand budgets and proposed legislation, including ballot initiatives.

Since Californians insist on the power to act as lawmakers, we need to know how laws work.

Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column for Zócalo Public Square.

