Mathews: Instead of ‘Medicare for all,’ how about Medi-Cal for all?

This is the age of Medi-Cal.

“Medicare for All,” the dream of extending federal health coverage for the elderly to all Americans, dominates headlines. But in California, it is Medicaid — or Medi-Cal, as the federal health program for the poor is called here — that rules. Medi-Cal, and its no- or low-cost health services, constitute California’s most important anti-poverty program already — and hold even greater possibilities for the future.

Medi-Cal, paid for mostly by federal funds, has grown rapidly over the past decade. In June, even as the governor agreed to a budget with plenty of cuts, Medi-Cal spending kept growing, to $112 billion in 2020-21. This increase covers the 2 million people who are expected to join Medi-Cal after losing jobs or insurance during the pandemic.

All told, 14.5 million Californians — more than one-third of us — are on Medi-Cal, double the number in 2010. Roughly half of California children are on Medi-Cal. So are some two-thirds of our nursing home residents. And if our economic downturn becomes a depression, millions more Californians will end up depending on Medi-Cal for health care, too.

Medi-Cal’s rapid expansion into a safety net for all Californians represents triumph, trouble — and opportunity.

The triumph belongs to the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. Before that law passed in 2010, Medicaid covered only certain categories of poor or disabled adults. But Obamacare funded states to open Medicaid eligibility to virtually all low-income adults under 138% of the poverty line — about $36,000 for a family of four.

No state embraced Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion more fiercely than California, which even covered children and young adults who had been excluded from the federal program because of their immigration status. The Medi-Cal expansion, and the state’s exchanges for purchasing insurance, got results: the percentage of uninsured Californians dropped from 18% to 7% over the past decade.

The trouble is that the program has struggled to meet the needs of its new enrollees. While millions now may be protected from financial ruin if they get sick because Medi-Cal is paying the bills, Medi-Cal doesn’t guarantee them high-quality healthcare.

The obstacles lie in the way care is disbursed. In California, more than 80% of people on Medi-Cal are enrolled in managed care organizations, which are paid by the state to provide enrollees with care. And managed care isn’t performing as well as it should. A 2019 report on Medi-Cal managed care plans found that the quality of their care declined or stayed flat on most measures between 2009 and 2018, according to the California Health Care Foundation.

Improving quality is difficult because Medi-Cal mirrors the complexity of the state. Though Medi-Cal is a federal program overseen by the state, the managed care plans operate at the county level.

Your choice of plans, and your Medi-Cal experience, is different in each county. You’re probably better off in Yolo County, with one well-regarded Partnership Health Plan, than in Sacramento County, which has a confusing array of commercial plans. While Orange County’s CalOptima has a reputation for scandal, Inland Empire Health Plan, serving Riverside and San Bernardino counties, is considered a model.

These Medi-Cal challenges represent opportunity. Before the pandemic, 2020 looked like the year of Medi-Cal reform. Health advocates were pushing the state for Medi-Cal managed care plans, so that they would have to show improvements in the health outcomes of their customers. And the governor was pursuing a highly ambitious set of proposals called CalAIM that would use Medi-Cal more broadly to help the most vulnerable Californians — particularly the homeless — with difficult challenges like mental health and housing.

But now, with the state’s health bureaucracy consumed by the coronavirus, CalAIM is on hold. So is a proposed expansion of Medi-Cal to cover undocumented senior citizens.

In this pullback you can see the shadow of political reality: Medi-Cal, as part of a federal program, remains vulnerable to the national partisan struggle over health care.

Congressional Republicans still seek cuts in Medicaid, and the Trump administration remains committed to overturning Obamacare through legal challenges and regulations.

What’s more, if Congress doesn’t produce more aid for California, it could force future cuts in payments to Medi-Cal providers.

Nevertheless, the program seems poised to keep growing because the need is so great. And improvements can’t come soon enough. Payments to managed care plans should be tied to measures of access, quality of care and patient outcomes. And California must train more and better health care workers if quality is going to improve.

Medi-Cal is such a big part of California that improving it could benefit our whole health system. That’s why Californians — even those with health insurance from employers — should demand that the state do better by Medi-Cal. Because the way the world is going, you’ll need Medi-Cal before you know it.

