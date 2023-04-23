Mathews: Newsom should promote democracy at home

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is doing a good thing by launching “Campaign for Democracy” against authoritarian governors who are limiting freedom in Republican states like Alabama and Florida.

But what he’s campaigning for is not democracy.

If democracy were his mission, he’d be campaigning in California — because our state has a deficit of it.

Newsom’s “Campaign for Democracy” — the name he’s given to a series of events in Republican states and to the political action committee paying for them — isn’t just a misnomer. It’s part of an epidemic of leaders who portray whatever they are doing as “democracy” and their political opponents as a threat to it.

To understand the problem, let’s start with a definition: Democracy is everyday people governing themselves.

But Newsom’s campaign has little to do with getting together with your neighbors to practice self-government. The governor instead is leading a large national media campaign to confront sins of politicians with whom he disagrees.

On the Campaign for Democracy website, the stated mission is all about conflict — “patriotic Americans must go on offense,” the site says, “bringing the fight” with an “aggressive” campaign “to confront and defeat unAmerican authoritarianism.” Who are these authoritarians? They are all “extremist Republicans.”

Like most Californians, I agree with the campaign’s criticisms of the Republican Party for bullying vulnerable people, criminalizing free speech, denying rights to women and dehumanizing immigrants. I think it’s good that Newsom is offering strong words and some protection for people under right-wing attack.

But Newsom’s narrow cherry-picking of targets undermines his good intentions. Democratic decline is a global problem that touches all parties, and anti-democratic authoritarians also can emerge from the political left — like Joko Widodo in Indonesia or Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Mexico.

That, however, is not the greatest omission in the “Campaign for Democracy.” The website offers hardly any ideas for extending democracy and the practice of government. One part of the site, called “California Leadership,” focuses on progressive social and environmental policies, with only a brief mention of democracy.

Why? Perhaps because there isn’t much democracy in California to defend.

For the past century, California has been centralizing power in state government in Sacramento and reducing the power of people to govern themselves locally. Decisions about taxation and spending are especially centralized, with communities reduced to lobbying Sacramento to get their money back.

Newsom and previous governors have extended their powers, especially in emergencies. Accountability is hard because state government is a highly secretive entity. California agencies routinely hide data, ignore public and press questions and refuse to provide basic information.

Meanwhile, our democratic mechanisms have become less useful. Our system of direct democracy is so costly that only the richest and most powerful people and organizations can afford to use it. The state’s Brown Act, an open meetings law, is now an anti-democratic gag rule that limits the ability of local officials and citizens to meet and have broad discussions. It also may stand in the way of efforts to bring global innovations in participation and deliberation — like citizens assemblies — to California.

State officials love to talk about efforts to make it easier for Californians to vote. They don’t talk much about the fact that our elections are rarely competitive. Power in California rests in public employee unions, corporations and commissions that can’t be voted out by the people.

In California, we also ignore the fact that huge shares of Californians aren’t eligible to vote — because they are too young, or because they are not U.S. citizens. As a result, many cities and regions are disenfranchised.

Data on “democracy deserts” from C.C. Marin of the Independent California Institute show that more than 23% of voting-age adults in Los Angeles can’t vote. A quarter of voters in cities as different as Cupertino, Anaheim and my mom’s hometown of Hawthorne are disenfranchised. This percentage exceeds one-third in the Salinas Valley, 40% in poorer Los Angeles County cities like Bell Gardens and Huntington Park and 50% in Central Valley towns including San Joaquin (58.9%), Mendota (61.1%) and Huron (64%).

If Newsom wanted to launch a national effort worthy of the name “Campaign for Democracy,” he’d head around the country demanding that the federal government create ways for California’s noncitizen residents to vote. And in this state, he’d pursue major constitutional changes that started by restoring the power of local communities to determine their own fates.

The governor has expressed sympathies for systemic changes in California governance; he’s deeply familiar with democratic innovation, as he demonstrated in his 2013 book “Citizenville.” But will he actually take on democratic reform?

The politics argue against it. It’s easy to point out red-state fascism. It’d be almost impossibly hard for this ambitious politician to give up power and lead a campaign to let Californians govern themselves.

Joe Mathews writes the Connecting California column for Zócalo Public Square.

