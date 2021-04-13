Mathews: Rethinking California’s ‘Battle of Hastings’

After long days supervising my children in their struggles with the miseries of distance learning and hybrid school, I try to relax by watching Netflix. As I do, I often find myself thinking about a state legislative hearing from 2005, and how different California education might be if it had gone differently.

The hearing, in a committee of the state Senate, was supposed to be routine. I, a Los Angeles Times reporter at the time, didn’t even bother to cover it. The subject was reappointment of the president of the state Board of Education. The president, Reed Hastings, was thought to be a shoo-in.

After all, Hastings, a tech entrepreneur and Democratic donor from Santa Cruz, had put together a successful ballot measure to make it easier to pass school bonds, launching a new era of school construction statewide after decades of neglect. He’d supported the state’s accountability system for schools and backed the establishment of public charter schools in disadvantaged neighborhoods. Hastings also had bipartisan support — he’d been appointed four years earlier by a Democrat, Gov. Gray Davis, and was nominated for reappointment by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Republican.

But the hearing went sideways. Some education groups didn’t like charter schools, or his blunt interest in transforming education systems. Hastings himself suggested that he was felled by criticism from bilingual educators after he pushed for more instruction time in English for English-language learners. Ultimately, two members voted to reappoint him and two voted against. A fifth legislator, a Democrat named Debra Bowen, who would soon be elected secretary of state, abstained. At 2-2, his reappointment was effectively blocked.

This unexpected political assassination made a few headlines but soon faded from view. Hastings vowed to continue his educational work but didn’t fight back (“I lacked political deftness,” he later said of the episode). After all, he still had his day job running the DVD subscription service he’d cofounded years earlier. It was called Netflix.

With our school systems melting down and with Netflix now one of our state’s most powerful and creative entertainment forces, it’s worth asking what would have happened if this Battle of Hastings had gone a different way.

In retrospect, 2005 — and that rejection of one of California’s richest and most effective Democratic supporters of school reforms — looks like the beginning of an ill-conceived retrenchment in California’s educational ambitions.

Over the past 15 years, state leaders, and the teachers’ unions who elect them, turned hard against educational reforms — saying they wanted to focus on regular public schools. They obsessively opposed public charter schools and specialized programs, put obstacles in the way of online education and technological alternatives to the classroom, and dismissed anyone who dared pursue educational innovation as a tool of billionaires.

The state also junked the testing-based accountability system that gave parents and communities clear guidance on how their schools were doing — replacing it with a confounding color-coded system of measures designed to obscure our students’ academic stagnation. And, cynically, Gov. Jerry Brown created a new funding formula to help poor schools — only to admit that he had given up on the goal of closing racial and economic disparities in student performance.

While Davis, Hastings and others once worked to make it easier to build public schools, today’s California is busy closing schools, in part because of rapidly declining enrollment. The state boosted school funding during the 2010s, but the new money has been gobbled up by retirement benefits, not students. And promises to support school-age children more comprehensively — in areas from child care to health care — have not been followed by action.

As California education has gone backward, Hastings has been propelling Netflix forward. After becoming dominant in DVD rentals, Netflix survived a bumpy transition to streaming video to become a global giant, with more than 200 million subscribers. The company isn’t just popular or well-run; its shows, from “The Crown” to “Ozark” to “Orange is the New Black,” are smart and at the cultural cutting edge. Netflix led all other companies in Oscar nominations.

During these past 15 years, Hastings has remained involved in education, but as a philanthropic outsider. He backed the charter schools and technological innovations in education that the state of California was trying to make harder to pursue. He supported the Rocketship schools, charters that tried (and sometimes failed) to grow fast and integrate technology, as well as the online Khan Academy and DreamBox Learning, which develops online math lessons.