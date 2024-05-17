PD Editorial: Taking action on derelict properties

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Sonoma County is taking action against the owner of some notoriously derelict properties. There are plenty of good reasons to target these particular parcels and this particular owner, but this shouldn’t be a singular event. These aren’t the only problem properties around.

Real estate mogul Ken Mattson owns the properties at issue near Highway 12 and Moon Mountain Road. He was CEO of the LeFever Mattson property management company until his resignation effective April 1. His departure came in the wake of news that the company faced default judgments or back taxes on 15 Sonoma Valley properties.

The April shake-up wasn’t the first sign of troubles for Mattson and his business partner Tim LeFever. The two started buying up land as 2015. By 2023, they owned at least 116 properties that they purchased for more than $240 million. Operating under ever-changing business names, they promised to bring much-needed housing and redevelopment to the area. They haven’t delivered all that they promised.

Press Democrat reporter Phil Barber, after a three-month investigation, documented broken promises and increasing public concern in a two-part series last year. It took so much work because the business partners are secretive about their dealings. That hardly builds good will among a public already skeptical after the duo’s conservative social and political views became known.

Holding conservative views and not wanting to share information about development plans and private business dealings are perfectly legal. What isn’t legal is letting a property go badly derelict. Counties and cities have code standards that property owners must meet. They might require that the grass not get too tall, that graffiti be removed and that rats not be living in piles of trash.

Mattson’s parcels near Highway 12 and Moon Mountain Road are in clear violation of county code. Things weren’t great on the parcels when Mattson Partners bought them in 2015, and they’ve remained an eyesore. Half-built structures have gotten bigger but remain unfinished. Scaffolding and rusted barbed wire surround them. It’s nothing neighbors and passersby want to see.

County planners and code enforcement officers monitored the situation. As Mattson made some modest progress, officials were satisfied. By 2022, however, inspections stopped after the company stopped communicating with the county.

So the county has sued, filing a code violations complaint and seeking $7,313 to cover expenses. That amount could increase if this becomes a protracted dispute and if penalties are added.

Local governments should strive to collaborate with developers and property owners on code compliance. Cooperation and voluntary compliance are preferable to confrontation. A collaborative approach also acknowledges that sometimes there are unique circumstances that disrupt a project despite the best intentions, like, say a pandemic or lost financing.

Hopefully this case is a sign of consistent enforcement in Sonoma County and its incorporated cities. Anyone who drives around sees the problem properties, the vacant lots overrun with weeds and dilapidated buildings marred by graffiti.

When collaboration fails, it’s time to get tough. Mattson and his business partners, between their secrecy, scale and recent internal turmoil, invited intense public scrutiny, but officials should exercise equal vigilance in all cases.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.