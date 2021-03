Mercogliano: The Suez logjam shows how fragile our global trade system is

Imagine global trade as a stream of water flowing from a faucet: You can adjust its volume with the taps and tweak how much cold and hot water you need. That water flows directly into a drain with no interruption. Now plug the drain, and the water backs up and fills the sink. Eventually, it will overflow and find an alternative route. This is the situation facing global trade when the giant container ship Ever Given lost control in the southern end of the Suez Canal six days ago.

At a speed of 13 knots (almost 15 mph), the ship careened into the eastern bank of the canal and lodged its bulbous bow into Asia. As the canal in that area is narrower than the length of the ship, the stern, or the back, of the vessel veered to the left. With the ship’s rudder and propeller firmly lodged in the mud of Africa, and the remainder of the 1,300-foot vessel astride the canal, the essential waterway that carries 12% of the world’s maritime trade is effectively plugged. This incident comes on top of already chaotic trade conditions brought about by a tariff war between the United States and China and the global pandemic — as we’ve all witnessed, with deliveries of everything from toilet paper to clothing and electronics often delayed.

The situation seems absurd, but it underscores the fundamentally precarious nature of modern global shipping logistics that most consumers take for granted every day. Even shipments that don't go through Suez will be affected, as factories wait on essential components arriving from elsewhere before they can make products to send off. Gas and oil prices will spike. The effects on the worldwide supply chain may not even be fully clear for a while. But the system of rapid shipping that now drives so much of global trade was first enabled by the Suez Canal, so it’s little surprise that the backup is rippling around the planet.

Since its opening in November 1869, the Suez Canal has provided a shorter route between the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian Ocean. The British utilized maritime chokepoints like this — along with Gibraltar at the mouth of the Mediterranean, Singapore between the Indian and Pacific oceans, and the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa — to dominate the world's maritime trade.

In 1956, Gamal Abdel Nasser led Egypt to nationalize the canal, resulting in the first of its two major closings. Reopened after a few months, the Suez Canal was a strategic asset for the nation, providing revenue from tolls. Today, ships pay on average $700,000 to traverse the canal, one way.

In 1968, the Six-Day War led to the longest closing of the Suez, a total of eight years, until 1975. The Israeli attack on Egypt was such a surprise, and so successful with the capture of Sinai and crossing of the Suez, that 15 vessels were caught in the canal when it closed. The mariners trapped onboard, from Europe and the United States, formed the “Great Bitter Lake Association,” also known as the Yellow Fleet. Over time, the ships were nested and caretaker crews replaced the original ones. Most of the vessels were declared losses, but two German vessels reached Hamburg on May 24, 1975, completing the longest transit of the canal in history.

The closing of the canal by the Ever Given may last days, or it could go on for weeks, and potentially months if the vessel sustains structural damage. No matter how long it remains astride the canal, the economic and political impact are immediate. On average, Lloyd’s estimates that each day the canal is closed, $9.6 billion worth of goods are stranded and unable to get to markets in Asia and Europe.

In terms of immediate impacts, Europe will see a spike in fuel prices, as oil from the Persian Gulf is delayed from arriving in ports. Millions of customers expecting orders will see their deliveries postponed as warehouses and distribution sites soon run out of stock. Ports expecting to receive ships, such as Rotterdam, Felixstowe and Hamburg for the Ever Given, will have empty berths and send workers home. Factories and production facilities that require material from Asia — such as carmakers in Germany — may have to close assembly lines as key components become unavailable, also delaying shipments from Europe to North and South America.

Even when the canal is reopened — or as ships divert around the Cape of Good Hope, adding nearly 3,500 miles to their voyage — the arrival of late ships, along with regularly scheduled deliveries, will cause delays in ports similar to what is occurring in American harbors. The inability to free the Ever Given during recent high tides, and the decision to call in the Dutch salvage company SMIT, indicates that this may take days, if not longer, with a spring tide scheduled to hit on Wednesday. With the ship aground at each end, and only the midship section afloat, there is a concern about sagging stresses causing cracks in the hull, particularly the longer it remains grounded and as fuel, ballast and cargo are removed. The latter is a tough challenge due to the size and height of the vessel. Egypt and the Suez Canal Authority are using dredgers to clear out the dirt along the forward port side of the vessel. The concern is not merely that material, but the dirt beneath the hull, and also the prospect of the vessel rolling or cracking.