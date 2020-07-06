Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Passion vs. laws

EDITOR: Some people, and I am one of them, think one of the best ways to protect our democracy is to support the rule of law. With all its faults, representative government still is the best way to run a country in line with the wishes of a majority of the population.

Others are so impatient for change that they demonstrate in the streets, send delegations to work on their representatives and have campaigns to make the public aware of the need. All legal, all in line with democracy.

Then there are those who say that getting what they want supersedes the law. Some demonstrators, outraged at the slowness of progress, vandalize property of innocent people. Presidents who can’t get what they want from Congress use executive orders to bypass Congress. Fortunately, when things get too far from the law and the Constitution, the courts can intervene.

Bottom line: Being right is in the mind of the beholder, while being legal is a matter of law. Passion and outrange are understandable, but no excuse for breaking the law.

MAT KELLER

Occidental

COVID after effects

EDITOR: Columnist Paul Krugman noted that “there is growing evidence that even those who survive COVID-19 can suffer long-term adverse effects,” which isn’t surprising as the presence of this virus impedes oxidation of the blood (“As virus surges, GOP targets health insurance,” Wednesday). And, as Krugman commented, there may be another source of long-term damage: permanent inability to get health insurance, as survivors are deemed to have a preexisting condition — the various organs that have been damaged by the virus’s presence.

With projections indicating some 50% of Americans may become infected, it would seem that many potentially will suffer long-term financial impacts — an aspect I hope Krugman will address in a future column, and possibly convince a few more of my fellow citizens to wear their damn masks.

JACK WALTON

Santa Rosa

Russian payback

EDITOR: It’s outrageous! Russia is apparently actively involved in supporting a declared enemy of the United States, namely the Taliban. Wait, deja du. As I recall, the United States worked with the mujahedeen back when the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan.

CLIFFORD SCARBOROUGH

Sonoma

Racism, past and present

EDITOR: The dictionary defines schadenfreude as “pleasure derived by someone from another person’s misfortune,” and I must admit that’s my feeling right now. Why? Because 10 years ago, an independent expenditure committee, funded in part by the Sonoma County Alliance, put out a mailer supporting David Rabbitt for supervisor that was against making Sonoma County a sanctuary county.

Unfortunately, the gist of the mailer was that violent illegal immigrant Mexicans would be rampaging and murdering all the white people who were simply out for a nice picnic.

Not only did then-Alliance President Lisa Schaffner refuse to dialogue about how the mailer might be problematic, she said naysayers simply liked to fight. Rabbitt told The Press Democrat at the time, “It is what it is.” In fact, few community members repudiated the race-baiting nature of the mailer.

I’m glad that the Black Lives Matter movement has awakened so many and that people finally took a stand. I’m glad that people are outraged by the president’s race-baiting as well. My question is where were your anti-racist voices 10 years ago?

LAURA GONZALEZ

Santa Rosa

No West Bank annexation

EDITOR: I write to oppose the Israeli government’s proposal to annex an additional 30% of Palestinian land on the West Bank. If you agree, I hope you will ask your Congress people and senators to end all financial aid to Israel should it institute its proposed annexation policy.

Yes, there is plenty of blame to go around to both sides for the absence of peace in the region. But each day is a new moment, and with each new moment there is a renewed chance for a just peace between the two parties.

Beginning anew for the sake of justice is the hope of all decent people everywhere. Still, there are some decisions that can kill this prospect for good. And annexation would be an instance of an action whose aftereffects would end forever any hope of two states — one Jewish and one Palestinian — living side by side in a just peace.

Our friendship with Israel, which we only hope will grow in quality, requires our conveying this message in a loud, clear and firm voice — now.

STEVEN M. DELUE

Petaluma

Protecting teachers

EDITOR: While school boards work fast and furiously to figure out how to give kids an education and keep them safe at the same time, I’d like to say a word on behalf of teachers and school staffs.

Keeping the children 6 feet part sounds good, but it would be difficult to achieve consistently, especially outside classrooms. Even inside classrooms, teachers will need to move around among the students and handle books, paperwork, supplies, etc. Requiring junior and senior high school students to wear masks is a good idea, but it will be only half the answer.

According to the most recent breakdown of the virus spread, 13% of the cases in this county are children aged 5 to 17 years. And that is without being in school. Children of all ages should be required to wear masks at school to protect themselves and their teachers.

When it comes to education, the teachers are first responders.

COLLEEN SCHULTZ

Santa Rosa

