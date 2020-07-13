Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Flouting the rules

EDITOR: It is so sad that Sonoma County will likely be closing again because some people are irresponsible. I suppose when the restrictions loosened up people thought the pandemic was over.

Every small business we have visited has been nothing but responsible, and their rules about masks, hygiene and distancing were strictly enforced. This includes restaurants and wineries. We, too, were responsible patrons, because we were respectful of other people and were thrilled to have some sense of normalcy, and we hoped by doing this it would allow us to keep doing it.

I work at a local hospital, and we are seeing a big increase in Covid cases, all because people are selfish and don’t care about others.

For everyone who thinks this isn’t a big deal, that is a slap in the face to health care workers like me who have to work regardless of closures. Even if you don’t believe the numbers are as high as reported, one COVID case is too many.

LINDA ESPINOSA

Windsor

Trail of dishonesty

EDITOR: Frequent users of the Joe Rodota Trail were told for a month that the trail was closed for maintenance. The county now admits the reason was to keep out the homeless (“Officials: County shut trail to deter campers,” June 30). Does it surprise anyone that government can’t be trusted to be truthful?

Voters should keep this in mind as they evaluate the endless parade of tax increases we are told are needed to fund parks, schools, roads, libraries and the like. Never mentioned are the overly generous wage and retirement benefits they have awarded themselves that crowd out all other spending.

DON JONES

Santa Rosa

Trump unmasked

EDITOR: “A person whose behavior is largely amoral and asocial, who is characterized by irresponsibility, lack of remorse or shame, perverse or impulsive (often criminal) behavior, and other serious personality defects. One who is aggressively antisocial.” Sound like someone we know? This is the dictionary definition of a “psychopathic personality,” or a “sociopath.”

The definitive book, “The Sociopath Next Door,” describes how these people move among us undetected. Cunning and devious, they easily con and manipulate others. They can often lie and maneuver their way to the top in corporations, governments, etc. They are indifferent to others’ pain and even kill without remorse. Only a sociopath would kill another person outside of a military mission or self-defense situation.

How many people has Donald Trump killed, indirectly, with calculated, ongoing hateful rhetoric inciting violence? How many others are dead or will die because he leads people to believe that masks and social distancing aren’t important and the virus is no big deal? How many animals, people and natural habitats will be destroyed because he removes environmental protections, one by one?

If you care about your life and your planet, vote to remove this sinister man.

SUSAN JOICE

Guerneville

Trump and the media

EDITOR: After searching through many television channels looking for coverage of President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July event at Mount Rushmore, I finally found it on only one station. He delivered a powerful and inspiring speech that every citizen who loves America should watch.

Then, not surprisingly, in the July 4 edition of The Press Democrat, tucked away in the second section of the paper, was a horribly biased “analysis” of the event, written by someone at the New York Times (“Trump’s holiday sends a message”).

For years I didn’t want to believe that the media was dishonest. Sadly, they have proven over and over that they are incapable of simply reporting the news, whether they like its content or not. How dare you? How dare you provide such a disservice? It’s disgraceful. You should be ashamed. There are more Trump supporters than you realize.

JENIFER JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

A healthy balance

EDITOR: COVID-19 masking is for protection of others as well as self-protection. Rejecting masking as an insult to our personal freedom misses the point that an asymptomatic person can spread the coronavirus to people who are older, immune-suppressed from cancer therapy, or have other serious medical conditions.

What does it take for a person to drop the objection to masking and help these vulnerable people avoid the disease? Do we have a word for it in our individualistic society? Empathy and compassion don’t quite fit. Civic-minded and charitable are too broad. What’s the word for adjusting our behaviors to reduce the risks that we pose to others?

Any society with a healthy balance between freedom and responsibility would have a word for this, a word that would be equally applicable to pandemics, racial and social injustice, climate change and so many other crises that demand a bit of self-sacrifice to achieve a broader good.

PAUL HERNDAY

Santa Rosa

Choosing a good leader

EDITOR: Here is an interesting observation to better understand how each of us can evaluate what we want and desire in a leader. Consider using your best method to be as objective as possible. Remember this person would be your mentor and example to your children and community as to what is good in the world.

Now, ask yourself this question. If you belong to a congregation, no matter what religion, would you want the current president to be the leader of your congregation?

SHERYL NADEAU

Petaluma

