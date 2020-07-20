Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Miscast blame

EDITOR: I’ve been hearing a lot of conversation, sparked by the narrative of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, casting blame on a few bad apples who don’t follow the rules for the recent COVID-19 spike. This is a misdirection from the bigger issue.

Recently, the World Health Organization and public health officials said the coronavirus may remain suspended in air for hours. Wiping down tables isn’t enough. So, when the county allowed indoor dining and entering buildings, community members sat in a potential cloud. This was following the rules.

This closing and reopening often has a greater financial impact on businesses than simply remaining closed. Not to mention the traumatic experience of having to lay off employees again.

To be clear, I am not against fining people, businesses and institutions who break health guidelines. Why don’t we start with the Santa Rosa police, who detained more than 100 protesters and crammed them into cells? I am against this “community blaming” by the supervisors regarding decisions they made based on faulty data.

This is a Trump-style tactic.

The people we should be upset with are the ones pulling strings while spitting expensive wine into buckets, not the workers pouring their drinks for minimum wage.

ROMAN CAMPOS

Camp Meeker

South Korea’s lessons

EDITOR: I prefer asking questions to stating opinions. How did South Korea, a nation of 51 million people and 10 cities with a million or more people, control the coronavirus so effectively while keeping its economy open? South Korea has fewer than 300 deaths from COVID-19, we have more than 140,000 deaths.

Will the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American people learn from the successful model South Korea has provided? Will infected Americans allow the government to trace their movements using cellphone and credit card information and then quarantine people they contacted? Will the American people demand programs that enable rapid, massive testing?

Will large stockpiles of protective equipment be maintained? Will our response to the next pandemic be met with the same disdain for masks and social distancing by a significant percentage of our citizens?

If saving lives and keeping the economy open are our priorities, will we learn from the example of South Korea? Just asking.

DAVID M. HEANEY

Petaluma

Stone’s theology

EDITOR: Let’s get something straight. Commuting the sentence of Roger Stone, a convicted felon, wasn’t an act of righteousness on the part of our heathen commander-in-chief (“Trump grants clemency to Stone,” July 11). Donald Trump freed Stone as a reward for not telling the whole truth to investigators and to Congress. The information he defiantly withheld was detrimental to Trump and may have changed the outcome of numerous legal cases. Like a mobster in a Martin Scorsese film, Stone stayed mum and didn’t rat on the don. He knew he’d be rewarded.

Trump’s rationalizations for the commutation are pathetic, evoking witch hunts, Robert Mueller and Barack Obama. But Stone crossed the line when he revealed his take on things in an interview. “Like God, President Trump was merciful,” Stone said. Trump was a man of “enormous fairness and compassion” and would lift the burden Stone was facing.

If either of these men has a soul, they should prepare to face their maker one day for this one. Explaining to St. Peter at the pearly gates how Donald Trump is in any way “like God” would be a monologue I’d love to hear.

JAROLD WRIGHT

Santa Rosa

Unanswered questions

EDITOR: Your July 7 political cartoon had ex-Secretaries Jim Mattis and Rex Tillerson and ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton making comments regarding our elected president. Cartoonist David Horsey overlooked comments made by another elected president, Dwight Eisenhower. In his farewell address, he warned against “unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex.”

That same military-industrial complex, represented by the likes of Mattis, Tillerson and Bolton, had family members called back for the Korean War, sent me and many of my generation to Vietnam, followed by Afghanistan and Iraq. Those “engagements” resulted in industries getting rich, accomplished nothing and cost too many American lives. Why aren’t we bringing our troops home?

I suggest we critically evaluate any commentary by any news source and any promises by any politician. Ask ourselves: What are the issues, what are the possible outcomes, what are the costs, and are we committed? Where are the vested interests? (My bosses always said, “follow the money.”)

Has the press done its homework to validate the facts it is being fed? Are the children of decision-makers going to the front lines, or just mine and those of our various communities? Answers to these questions would go a long way toward correcting the negative atmosphere that is destroying this great nation.

JIM CARR

Petaluma

Releasing inmates

EDITOR: Given the COVID-19 outbreak in Marin County when prisoners were transferred from Chino to San Quentin, I have one question about the release of 8,000 prisoners in August: Will they be tested for the coronavirus before their release? Anyone see an elephant in the room?

DONNA WILLIAMSON

Santa Rosa

