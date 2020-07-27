Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Reasons to strike

EDITOR: At first glance one might wonder why on earth would compassionate health workers want to strike during this COVID-19 crises. But look a little deeper, and day in and day out these individuals put themselves in harm’s way to provide essential health care for all of us.

Each of us knows they deserve to receive an adequate living wage, at least equal to other health care workers in our community who are doing the very same thing. Each of us knows they need to work in a safe environment.

Let’s show our compassion and support for nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, housekeepers, pharmacy technicians and dietary aides at Memorial Hospital. I’ve worked as a medical assistant and dietary aide, and it’s important and vital, hard work.

I pray that Providence St. Joseph Health corporate sees their way to do the right thing.

ANNE COLBY

Santa Rosa

Renew Measure M

EDITOR: Go Sonoma on the November ballot would extend the quarter-cent Measure M sales tax that funded many transportation needs, including widening Highway 101. The Measure M tax ends in March 2025.

In a few weeks, at least three vaccines for the coronavirus will be in Phase III trials for safety and efficacy, the last step before approval. Dr. Anthony Fauci is optimistic we will have a vaccine in 2021, four years before the Measure M tax ends. In 2025, we will be open for business and working to restore the economy.

The North Bay Leadership Council is considering actively opposing all tax measures because “now is not the time to add any more costs or regulations” (“Business group against tax measures,” Friday). Go Sonoma doesn’t increase taxes, and the extension begins in 2025.

Sonoma County needs to continue being a “self-help county.” Having our own transportation tax was key to bringing in $5 for every dollar of sales tax to widen Highway 101. Also, we can expect Congress to fund infrastructure stimulus projects that will require a local match. Measure M funds are already committed. Go Sonoma will enable local matches for future projects.

WILLARD RICHARDS

Chair, Sonoma County Transportation and Land-Use Coalition

SR wireless rules

EDITOR: These are strange times with the coronavirus pandemic and the galvanizing protests for the Black Lives Matter movement. However, there is a third community issue on many people's minds that's receiving far less press and air time: the controversy around the 5G wireless rollout.

Cell towers disguised as trees and imposing towers in plain sight are appearing in many places around Santa Rosa, and small cells are appearing on city-owned street lights or PG&E poles without the community’s awareness or consent.

The Santa Rosa City Council recently held a fourth study session on small cells to consider drafting a comprehensive telecom ordinance that would give city government the power to decide where these wireless facilities will go and how far they should be from schools and residences.

I applaud Mayor Tom Schwedhelm, the council and their staff for being responsive to the public's concerns about this critical issue. On Aug. 4, priority setting will be on the council agenda, and a telecom ordinance will undoubtedly be included. Thank you, Santa Rosa. As the largest city in Sonoma County, the surrounding towns and cities will be watching to see how it’s done.

SIDNEE COX

Windsor

Congress and money

EDITOR: In Germany, the unemployment rate has gone up only slightly because of the COVID-19 lockdown. German stimulus bills have been in the hundreds of billions, as opposed to the trillions that the U.S. has spent only to wind up with much greater unemployment numbers.

That’s because instead of corporate bailouts, which are essentially looting our economy and giving to the rich, the German government spent its bailout money covering the paychecks of businesses. That way Germans aren’t left high and dry. They still have their jobs, and businesses are a lot more protected.

Of course, Germany also offers universal health care.

Congress could still do this, but it chooses not to because the biggest concern of a congressperson is helping donors. That’s why the few people in Congress calling for much more help for us than a $1,200 check and COBRA insurance are the members who run grassroots campaigns. The value of corporate-free candidates is as plain as day.

JASON KISHINEFF

American Canyon

Safety and spirituality

EDITOR: The Bible is clear that people are to follow the laws of the land. Christians aren’t a privileged few who are exempt from the same rules and sufferings that this world provides. Of all people, the spiritually minded should care more about the safety of others than they do their own comfort.

The only law we are told to follow is the law of love and unity. It isn’t about our rights, or whether we are afraid of the virus; it’s about being respectful to those who are concerned or at risk or affected by our actions in any way.

If our spirituality and worship is dependent on singing in a certain building, or in a group of like-minded people, then we are missing the idea of what worship really is (“Three churches sue over ban on singing,” July 17). Yes, it is wonderful to gather with others and worship and pray together. But if we are dependent on that to worship, there is something wrong with our faith.

Serving others is worship. Wearing a mask for God’s sake, as an act of love and obedience, is worship.

MARY LEHR

Santa Rosa

