Monday’s Letters to the Editor

A pivotal moment

EDITOR: As things stand, county schools won’t reopen. Failure to open will impose astronomical costs on young children and our community. This would be the result of a void of county leadership. Unless Dr. Sundari Mase, the county health officer, and the supervisors commit to more than half-measures to control the virus’ spread, this will be our fate.

Young children need in-person learning. Data shows that kids who read below grade level in third grade are four times less likely to graduate high school. It’s now clear that online instruction doesn’t work for young children (and those without internet access). Closures hamper parents from providing for their families. If schools don’t reopen, we will live with the consequences for generations.

Mase was the courageous leader we need until Sherriff Mark Essick rebelled against her order. Since then, she has seemed resigned to our landing on the state watch list. While the rebellion was likely an awful experience for her, she is failing us by letting the ship drift toward the iceberg.

She and the supervisors need to prioritize school reopening at the cost of tasting rooms, indoor dining and “freedom loving” displays of mouths and noses. This is the most consequential moment of their careers. We desperately need them to rise to the occasion.

CARSON BLOCK

Healdsburg

Not so great

EDITOR: After reading Christian Snelling’s letter, I found myself wondering if we were in the hands of a master satirist or if he truly believes what he wrote (“Blaming Trump, Thursday). It’s a sad commentary on the state of affairs in our country that it has become impossible to tell.

That said, I need to respond on the off chance that Snelling truly believes “the country is going great.” I guess it depends on your definition of “great.” Around 30 million people are receiving unemployment benefits. The U.S. has lost more than 150,000 lives to the coronavirus, more than any other country, and gross domestic product fell 9.5%, wiping out five years of growth.

The president is demanding that the nation’s schools reopen, although that would put many lives at risk. Millions may be evicted from their homes as the prohibition against it may be allowed to expire, and it appears that the extra $600 a week that many households relied on to get by will not be extended, at least not any time soon.

So the country is going great? No, not by any definition of the word.

NANCY J. FLOM

Petaluma

Corruption and violence

EDITOR: In his July 16 column, Bret Stephens didn’t delve deeply into the lack of governance in my former home town, Baltimore (“The progressive failure to reform police”). Two of the last three mayors were convicted of crimes.

The most recent, Catherine Pugh, reported to federal prison last month. Her predecessor, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, opted not to seek reelection because of criticism over her handling of the post-Freddie Gray riots. Rawlings-Blake’s predecessor, Sheila Dixon, was indicted on 12 felony and misdemeanor charges, but because of a plea deal was convicted on only one.

Did this lack of leadership contribute to Baltimore’s rise to being one of the most dangerous cities in America? The answer is complex, but what is certain is the city is violent. The number of homicides is on a pace to exceed the 2019 number, which was the second most of any year, 348. The crimes are largely Black on Black and primarily involve young males.

If 2020 sets a new record for violence, the number of homicides will more than likely exceed 2,000 for the five-year period. That statistic is difficult to comprehend. The lack of outrage coming from Baltimore City Hall is harder to understand.

SAM KETTERMAN

Rohnert Park

Defending John Muir

EDITOR: John Muir should be remembered for helping to save wildlands for us to enjoy, such as Yosemite National Park. I don’t think it is right to dig into his past today (“Sierra Club calls out founder for racist views,” July 23).

Today is not the same as 100 years ago. Slavery was wrong. Very wrong. Most of us realize this today. Muir is a hero of mine. I will not donate a penny to the Sierra Club if it demeans him. I ask people to read more history. Slavery goes back to the biblical times. Do we rewrite the Bible?

GAYLE KOZLOWSKI

Santa Rosa

No second term

EDITOR: It is with a certain amount of trepidation that I acknowledge that President Donald Trump has followed through with his campaign promise to make America great again — recent COVID-19 figures show that the United States has more deaths than any other country in the world. Indeed, a dubious distinction for our president. The relatives of these poor souls are still waiting for the proof that the virus will disappear.

The president justifies this decision based on the need to restore our economy and to ensure his reelection. The president places a higher priority on his personal needs than the needs of the citizens who elected him. The president definitely doesn’t deserve a second term.

LARRY C. BUCHANAN

Santa Rosa

Hong Kong and Portland

EDITOR: Hong Kong protesters, accused by China authorities of being rioters, provide a slogan quite apt for protesters in Portland, Oregon: “There are no rioters, only tyranny.” Your July 25 article by begs the comparison between what is happening in Hong Kong and President Donald Trump’s use of unidentified Federal agents to kidnap protesters in Portland (“Hong Kong judge acquits newlyweds in rioting case”). Same tactics, same tyranny.

HOLLYNN D’LIL

Graton

