Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Move school outside

EDITOR: I for one believe that we are doing a great disservice to our children by forcing them into distance learning. It seriously affects those children who don’t have reliable Wi-Fi or iPads.

We have seen field hospitals built within a matter of days during the crunch of COVID-19 in New York and other hot spots. Why then can’t we move the classrooms outside? All the schools have ample schoolyards or athletic fields to facilitate outdoor classes.

We can socially distance with no need for masks. School supplies such as grease boards and chalkboards can easily be moved from the permanent classrooms. I think this is a palatable solution to a very hard question.

SANDRA FERRANDO

Santa Rosa

Ending the arms race

EDITOR: The sounding of bells in remembrance of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki was a symbolic way to lift up what our country did in August 1945. What will really matter is what we do to prevent the use of nuclear weapons as the U.S. and Russia engage in a new nuclear arms race.

The U.S. is planning to spend a projected $494 billion for nuclear warheads, delivery systems and supporting nuclear infrastructure. How absurd it is to continue adding to our enormous nuclear arsenal on the road to Mutual Assured Destruction.

To the estimated 200,000 human beings killed at Hiroshima and Nagasaki must be added the deaths from nuclear rain and radiation of those who died in the years afterward.

So let us ring bells and reflect on how we can act to stand in the way of nuclear annihilation.

ROBERT Z. ALPERN

Healdsburg

Dedicated caregivers

EDITOR: Supervisor Susan Gorin was quoted saying that the skilled nursing facility residents who died of COVID-19 “died alone” (“Seven more seniors die from virus,” July 29). While it is true that most of them probably didn’t have their families with them, they weren’t alone. The staff of these facilities, who continue to come to work despite extremely high risk to themselves, tend and care for these dying patients with loving dedication.

As a hospice nurse, I have been privileged to observe and work with the staff in many of our county’s skilled-nursing facilities. These nurses, aides, dietary staff, therapists, administrators, janitors and support staff deserve our admiration and gratitude for their service.

KENNA LEE

Sebastopol

Crippling postal service

EDITOR: Barack Obama focused us on the effort to kill the U.S. Postal Service (“Mail delays fuel worry about election,” Aug. 1). Two big factors missed in the reporting: The U.S. Postal Service is supported by postage sales only, not taxpayers’ money; and, under a 2006 law, unlike any other public or private entity, the Postal Service must prefund retiree health benefits for 75 years into the future at a cost of $110 billion.

The goal seems to be crippling the Postal Service to reduce competition for private businesses such as FedEx. As a result, the Postal Service relies heavily on overtime rather hiring new employees because of the costs for future health care benefits for any new hires.

Already, these funds are being diverted to help pay down the national debt instead. The Treasury Department recently offered $10 billion to assist the Postal Service, but it hinges on our president’s demand for confidential marketing information.

The House threw out a life preserver of $25 billion, but it languishes in the Senate. The intent to cripple our constitutionally established Postal Service is succeeding. With the removal of overtime service, fair elections are in serious jeopardy as well. Mail is already getting backed up for days.

Please mail in your ballots early — that's asap.

BARBARA ST. LOUIS

Guerneville

Time to get serious

EDITOR: A Santa Rosan who did not wear a mask during the 1918 flu epidemic was subject to a $25 fine, which would be $425 in today’s dollars. Are we ready to take this pandemic as seriously?

DR. RICHARD ZWEIG

Santa Rosa

The ‘Trump virus’

EDITOR: Not the Wuhan virus. Not the China virus. The Trump virus. As even countries with far fewer resources (Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan, etc.) handle the virus largely unscathed, I am beyond disgusted to realize that the U.S. may be battling COVID-19 for years.

While our society has had a virulent anti-science streak for decades, one man badly exacerbated the problem with his endless gaslighting and campaigns against truth. How much longer till a critical mass of Republicans recognize that he thinks nothing of ripping the country apart for a chance to eke out another electoral victory?

MATTHEW GOLLUB

Santa Rosa

A fitting penalty

EDITOR: There must be a large segment of our population unable to grasp the reality of COVID-19 because it hasn’t touched them (yet). I surely cannot believe that many unwitting people are willing to give up their long-term health, or possibly their lives, to attend church indoors, have a party, go to a bar, splash around in a pool with hundreds of others or go maskless in a crowd.

Let’s fine them with some mandatory intensive care unit tours, emergency rooms trips or morgue visits, and if that isn’t enough, have them do this without masks or personal protective equipment. If they are lucky enough to not catch the virus, I think they will have a change of heart about being careless with their health and others.

KAREN NORMAN-BOUDREAU

Sebastopol

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.