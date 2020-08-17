Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Fighting a new war

EDITOR: I was reading an article about V-J day, which was celebrated on Aug. 15. The war with Japan ended that day, 75 years ago. Tens of thousands of men went to war. They did their jobs without complaint. Many were injured. Many returned home, but many did not. They did what they had to do for our country.

Today, we are fighting a new war. A war against an invisible enemy. The coronavirus. Yet unlike that time long ago when we fought to protect our families, our neighbors and those who were perfect strangers, there are those among us who complain that they are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Until people start acting responsibly, we are going to lose this war.

Who among you stands behind me to unite our efforts to win this war?

JOHN R. FELTON

Santa Rosa

Postal woes

EDITOR: There has been much in the news lately about the U.S. Postal Service and the recent changes that have resulted in delays in delivery. It has been brought home for me, as I was waiting for a piece of business correspondence that had been mailed from Philadelphia on July 6. One week passed, nothing. Two weeks, nothing. Three weeks, nothing. At that point, a replacement was sent via FedEx, which came overnight. Four weeks, nothing. On Aug. 8, 33 days after it was postmarked, it arrived in Petaluma via the Postal Service.

This administration has given us the equivalent of a third world postal service. One has to ask why is this so, who does it benefit and why now. How interesting that the election is three months away, and voting by mail is a hot topic.

I will be delivering my absentee ballot in person. I am saddened to see that the U.S. Postal Service has become a political casualty of these divisive times.

CAROL CASTILLO

Petaluma

Transportation tax vote

EDITOR: In November, Sonoma County voters will have the opportunity to make significant changes on local, state and national levels. With our economy tanked, COVID-19 rampant and many of our recurring issues exacerbated, it is difficult to consider any new tax measures. However, not all measures are created equal. Some measures are not new taxes but simply extensions of existing taxes.

A case in point is reauthorization of a sales tax for transportation infrastructure on the November ballot. Measure DD would continue a source of matching funds for state and federal sources and enable other taxes, such as fuel excise taxes paid by Sonoma County taxpayers, to be routed back to our county. Without the measure, these funds would not be available.

Measure DD would provide local economic stimulus. This is based upon past contracts awarded to our local firms. The existing tax, Measure M, expires in 2024. We will be returning to this issue before then if we want our roads and other transit to be maintained and built. Measure DD isn’t a new tax but a reauthorization of an existing tax. A yes vote would help our distressed local economy.

ARTHUR DEICKE

Santa Rosa

Controlling the virus

EDITOR: Since most of the coronavirus case growth in the county seems to be from social gatherings, I have a suggestion. Instead of fines, confiscate the cellphones of all in attendance. First offense, one week. Second offense, two weeks. Third offense, destruction of the phone while making the offender watch. All of these gatherings are organized and promoted using cellphones, so they are the most obvious vector. Additionally, since location tracking is available, this information could be used for contact tracing.

STEVE HAEFFELE

Santa Rosa

Time for a change

EDITOR: With the presidential election right around the corner, now is the time for all Americans to stay checked in and participate in this very important process.

Having forced his hand numerous times already during his tenure, Donald Trump has proven himself to be a true modern-day charlatan. His bountiful bag of tricks has fallen nothing short of buffoonery, sometimes shocking us, but more times than not numbing us into a whimsical stupor.

His once supporting loyalists have slowly fallen by the wayside, perhaps realizing the beginning of the end for this anomaly head of state. But surely we can’t count him out. Unfortunately, as we have so exhaustingly experienced before, Trump is no stranger to dredging up shenanigans from the depth of himselfness.

So, as a reminder to all, friends don’t let friends vote Trump into a second term.

RAY VAN DE STAR

Sebastopol

Homeless costs

EDITOR: Both the city of Santa Rosa and Sonoma County have tried multiple ways to solve the homeless problem. Everything they have tried has involved millions of dollars and had little or no results.

The volunteer groups “helping” this demographic are actually perpetuating the problem. Any help should come from professional organizations and people who are experts in helping people turn their lives around.

On the first day that a person sets up a camp, they should be offered a bed at a homeless shelter and services that meet their needs. If they decline, then our obligation to that person has been fulfilled. They can move on or be arrested.

It’s time that City Council members and county supervisors remember that they are stewards of the taxes that their constituents pay and be fiscally responsible. Their responsibilities are to all who reside in their districts, not those who come here to take advantage of services.

CAROLE GALEAZZI

Santa Rosa

