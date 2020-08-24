Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Put us to work

EDITOR: This may expose my utter ignorance about how professionals fight these fires, but I keep hearing about a massive shortage of personnel to deploy to these seemingly annual fires, and I wonder if it is time to create a reserve volunteer corps of citizens who can be called on in desperate times.

High school students earning service hours and willing community volunteers could take weekend trainings to earn certifications and, when needed, be prevailed upon when these shortages occur.

Under the leadership of trained Cal Fire professionals these reserves could cut fire lines, remove brush, bring supplies — help anyway they can.

I have tremendous respect for our venerable firefighters, and I hope my firefighting naïveté will be excused, but where once colonial farmers had muskets above their hearths to be called on a minute’s notice to protect their homes, maybe now some of us can trusted with a McCleod and pick-ax to help protect ours.

ADAM LESLIE

Santa Rosa

Trump’s poker play

EDITOR: For more than three years we’ve heard the media talk about Donald Trump “doubling down” on whatever bald-faced lie or corrupt move he’s floating that week. But I haven’t heard any media types correctly label Trump’s latest move. He is now “all in” on doing whatever he feels necessary to stay in power.

I think he knows that once he’s out of office he’ll possibly face criminal charges, so he’ll do anything to stay in power. That includes crippling the Postal Service, spreading lies and ignoring the plight of millions of Americans who are out of work and out of money and soon may be out of a place to live.

Trump’s probably thinking that if people lose their homes or apartments it will be easier to challenge their votes, mail in or otherwise, based on their lack of a current address or, at the least, an unreported change of address. We have seen that he can be that cruel.

So Trump’s all in. Willing to destroy our democracy to avoid his comeuppance. We have to call his bluff. Make sure we’re correctly registered, and make sure we vote in massive numbers, making it impossible for him to have any claim to the office he has so badly soiled and corrupted.

ROB SINGLETON

Santa Rosa

Doing Sebastopol’s part

EDITOR: The county purchase of the Sebastopol Inn to provide housing for the homeless would be the only such official and sanctioned resource within our city limits. This is an opportunity for Sebastopol to do its part to address the county’s dire homeless crisis. There is a considerable amount of privilege and wealth here, and it is unconscionable to continue dodging our responsibility and opposing reasonable options like this.

I am grateful the city and police department have tolerated the informal trailer park that has ebbed and flowed on Morris Street. Without alternatives, it’s a humane choice to allow people to stay, particularly during this difficult time.

Fears raised at the recent study session about impacts on the Barlow, though predictable, are lacking in evidence (“Effort to buy hotel draws ire,” Aug. 13). To my knowledge, there have been few if any problems at the Barlow attributable to the Morris Street encampment.

The pandemic and recession will exacerbate our homeless crisis in the coming months. We must find feasible options that are available as quickly possible. Doing so will be cheaper, safer and more sustainable for all Sebastopol residents — the housed and the unhoused — than ignoring the inevitable.

RENATA BRILLINGER

Sebastopol

Undermining the mail

EDITOR: We recently learned that Russia, China, and Iran have plans to influence the upcoming presidential election. I feel that a much more threatening source of influence is being orchestrated from the White House. With the recent appointment of Louis DeJoy as postmaster general, steps are being taken to undermine the ability of the U.S. Postal Service to deliver mail in a timely fashion. His only qualification for the post is that he is a big contributor to the Republican Party and Donald Trump.

Since his appointment, he has fired high-level, long-time staff members and begun to make cuts to financing of the organization. Ever since Darrel Issa passed legislation making the Postal Service the only government agency required to prefund its retirement program far into the future, Republicans have made it their mission to see the Postal Service fail.

It seems to me that the present strategy is to reduce the efficiency of the Postal Service before the election so the Trump team can question the validity of mail-in votes if they lose.

LELAND DAVIS

Santa Rosa

Staffing the polls

EDITOR: Recently we’ve read that there will be a shortage of poll workers for the Nov. 3 election because many of them — us, for I am a poll worker — are elderly and may have other risk factors for catching the coronavirus. Younger people are now being urged to fill these vacancies. This is all good.

What I don’t hear is the appreciation that all voting citizens should give to the loyal poll workers sitting out this season. In working the polls, I am following the example of my parents who also worked the polls.

Yes, it’s a long, often hectic and arduous day, mostly done for little or no money, but it’s an honor to serve and oversee reliable and honest elections. We don’t ask for special recognition, though many voters do thank us.

As a boomer, I feel I’ve done this little bit to serve my community, and I’m now glad to hand off the ballot boxes to a younger generation. Let’s all do our part and do what we can to ensure a fair and valid election this November.

SCOTT DOUGLAS

Santa Rosa

