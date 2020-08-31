Monday’s Letters to the Editor

On Trump’s watch

EDITOR: Maybe I’m confused and someone from the right can explain this to me. Was I in a coma? Did the 2020 election occur and Joe Biden win while I was unaware?

The protests (the right likes to call them all “riots,” whether peaceful or not) are occurring under Donald Trump’s watch, yet Republicans keep blaming Biden. Biden (last I looked) isn’t running this country. Trump is. Further, in Kenosha, the most extreme violence came from a gun-totting Trump-loving 17-year-old who crossed state lines having heard the call to “stir things up.”

And, let’s not forget “Umbrella Man.” He was viewed breaking windows of downtown Minneapolis businesses while dressed in black. The right was so quick to blame antifa, but when law enforcement located Umbrella Man, he turned out to be a Trump-loving white supremacist, also there to “stir things up.”

I might add that the FBI concluded there is no proof antifa has been involved in any of the violence that has occurred. They are a loose-knit group of unorganized individuals with no clear leader. The right should really stop giving them so much credit.

Will anyone on the right ever take responsibility for anything? Sorry, dumb question. I forgot who their president is.

LAURA GROSS

Petaluma

Voting by mail

EDITOR: Should the nation vote my mail in November? Controversy around the efficiency of the U.S. Postal Service isn’t new. Cost overruns and poor service have been bemoaned for decades. Be honest, when you need something delivered on time, do you go to the Postal Service or FedEx or UPS? Democrats and Republicans are warring over voter suppression and voter fraud. But politics aside, does anyone believe our government-run mail delivery service can ramp up in a few short months to handle an unprecedented onslaught of extremely time-

sensitive mail? A presidential election is probably not the best time to experiment.

CHERI MEMEO

Santa Rosa

Officials’ endorsements

EDITOR: It’s election season, when politicians begin endorsing one another and other candidates for office. Nothing is wrong with personal endorsements, but any politician who makes an endorsement using their official elected title to influence an election must rightfully be rebuffed.

If I proclaim an endorsement from an elected official to influence my reelection to the Sebastopol City Council, I convey to the voters that that official’s vote is so important to me that they should vote for me accordingly.

If I use my title as an elected government official to endorse a candidate to influence their election, I convey to the voters a sense of entitlement whereby my vote is so important that they should vote according to me.

Either way, official endorsements diminish the value of common citizens’ votes.

It’s illegal for nonprofit members to use their title to endorse a political candidate. Rightfully, it should be illegal for members of an elected body to use their title to influence an election.

Every officer of the government may vote at election according to her or his conscience. But we betray the cause committed to our care when we permit the influence of official patronage to be used.

MICHAEL CARNACCHI

Sebastopol

Irresponsible students

EDITOR: This is in response to your Aug. 23 article about college students and the coronavirus (“Colleges struggle to curb partying”)? Why do we allow voting for 18 to 21 year-olds? College-admitted kids are fairly educated, but their brains per scientific evidence haven’t yet reached full maturity. Too many of these youngsters obviously lack common sense, yet our government has given them voting privileges.

On a sexist note, we already know teenage males are more dangerous drivers than those in their 20s. How many of you legally allowed to drink, females included, can honestly say that you were as wise in your late teens as you are now?

If someone with more energy than my 78-year-old self begins a movement and devises a petition to change the voting age back to 21, count me in.

ALICE COMBS

Gualala

Don’t cut sheriff’s budget

EDITOR: Sonoma County’s supervisors propose reducing the sheriff’s budget by over $14 million. Let’s look around the nation where support for peace officers has been reduced. Anyone can readily recognize the consequences of rash reductions: increased criminal and gang activity, murders, looting and arson. “Defund the police” is not only counterproductive, it is stupid.

Public safety includes protecting our homes and businesses from the predations of criminals, rioters and looters. Our sheriff is doing his best with the resources he has, but he cannot do his job without an adequate budget.

I believe that any reduction in the sheriff’s funding is too much. There are plenty of places where spending can rationally be cut — boards, commissions, agencies, departments, employees and consultants that aren’t critical nor supportive of the fundamental duties of our supervisors.

I note, with some cynicism, that our supervisors’ “cures” have been worse than the disease. While they are making decrees relative to the coronavirus — decrees that have destroyed county businesses, lives and livelihoods — and while they are proposing cuts to one of our most essential agencies, their own salaries remain untouched.

The sheriff’s budget ought to be increased. Let’s at least keep it intact.

PHILIP GRAF

Sebastopol

