Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Labor Day nightmare

EDITOR: American labor built our great nation. Workers should expect to be justly compensated for their efforts. However, American wages today have about the same purchasing power as in the 1980s. Our economic system is designed to serve big business, not the working class.

Now the pandemic is with us. What was atrocious before is now unconscionable: the richest nation in the world can’t guarantee all workers a modest standard of living. Without a safety net, millions more Americans will know the pain and suffering of the 40 million workers who already live below the poverty line.

The working poor, who have always been one paycheck away from homeless destitution, are now joined by millions from the middle class. Yet Donald Trump and the Republican-led Senate refuse to extend their supplemental unemployment benefits.

Without an extension, millions will face evictions and the probability of homelessness. How shameful.

When this long nightmare is over, we must do what is right by all American workers and implement a living wage and a basic safety net.

GENE A. HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

Ducking responsibility

EDITOR: I beg to differ with the headline on Thursday’s story about Nancy Pelosi (“Pelosi takes responsibility”). Pelosi did not take responsibility for the salon “mix up.” She blamed the salon owner.

Certainly the salon owner should have refused to allow her hair appointment, but as the speaker of the House, third in line for the presidency, Pelosi should have been aware of California’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Does she really believe that we are that stupid?

CATHY WHITEMAN

Windsor

Crucial election

EDITOR: As the day to cast our ballots nears, one must be as determined to be counted as one is determined to breathe fresh air and walk upon this land of freedom.

No one, and nothing, shall interfere with our God-given right to be part of selecting our leadership and laws. Considering the state of affairs that surrounds us, it is up to each and every one of us to make the extra effort to vote early by mail in order to have our ballots counted, or to brave the prevailing conditions, don our masks and journey to the polls.

At no time in modern history has the need to have our opinion counted been more imperative. Those who fail to exercise this right are not only failing themselves but diluting the freedom that many have died to secure.

MICHAEL M.J. GIRARD

Santa Rosa

Linares for RP council

EDITOR: In 1995, I began teaching at John Reed Elementary and later at Waldo Rohnert. As a 21-year homeowner in Rohnert Park’s

A Section and a teacher in the community, I love the diversity here. Some said I should transfer to “better” schools in the district. Some questioned why I would live in the community where I taught. Leaving isn’t in my character. One doesn’t walk away from one’s community.

District 1 can choose who represents them on the City Council come Nov. 3.

Willy Linares is the person I will be voting for. He is the voice for District 1, which previously hasn’t been heard. With close ties to local schools and houses of worship, Linares sees a future for us and would bring a new perspective and voice to a table where we have been marginalized by more affluent neighborhoods.

When I set up a Nextdoor page, the Historic A Section, I intentionally included the surrounding apartments. Home ownership isn’t the sole ticket to participate in the life of our community. Linares will be our voice, no matter where you find yourself living. It is time to get a full picture of our history and community.

MARK GALIPEAU

Rohnert Park

Republicans’ alibi

EDITOR: So Donald Trump is the Republican nominee, unsurprisingly. And the GOP unites behind him with a perfect storm of an alibi. Too bad it’s a complete lie.

To hear the Republicans at their convention say it, I and almost everyone I’m close to are radical-anarcho-liberals, which is to say, deep-state-adherent cloven-hoofed devils. This is convenient for them, since we believe in preserving Earth, in fair wages and job protections, Social Security and Medicare, the Constitution and democracy, and — not to forget — higher (i.e. restored) taxes on the ultra-rich and big corporations.

Unfortunately for them, the dire things they list are already happening during Trump’s failed presidency. Plagues of disease, corruption, social breakdown, you name it — Trump has fanned the flames of them all, in the service of the money and power the Republican elites can’t bear to part with any of.

NATHANIEL SCOBLE

Santa Rosa

Police culture

EDITOR: For much of America, it’s difficult to understand unarmed Black men getting killed by police. I’m afraid I conclude that these killer police really are the cowards they appear to be. A man selling smokes on a street corner. A man perhaps passing a bogus ten-spot. A man breaking up a fight, perhaps in violation of a restraining order, but really? Again? So soon?

There are generally three police involved in these incidents, well-armed, trained, and they’re dealing with one unarmed suspect who ends up dead. I believe it’s blue culture, not the danger these individuals represent.

This is not your garden-style cowardice. It’s police fear of their own kind, of their peers’ judgment, fear that blue culture would see them as weak, ineffectual, as afraid to bring the hammer down. Does the Civil War have an end?

JIM MISNER

Petaluma

