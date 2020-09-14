Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Seeking unity

EDITOR: I was listening to Joe Biden speak recently. I listen to Donald Trump as well, and it is clear to me that the fundamental issue, beyond all others that we face, is our political division. Without overcoming this division, we can accomplish little, if anything.

So, take all of the issues, opinions, prejudices, tribalism, whatever you want to call it, and put it aside. Let’s solve the division of our people first. Remember divide and conquer? That is what is happening, but the conqueror is not us, so all will suffer.

The most unifying candidate for the majority of our people is Biden. Whatever you think of him, he has shown the ability to get a majority of representatives to come together and get things done. He isn’t extreme and he listens.

Trump has overseen and fostered the most extreme division in this country in our lifetimes. Let’s save our country by becoming a united people. Trump divides and humiliates people. We can’t succeed in this country until we unite.

CAROL KNOLLE

Fort Bragg

Eating at home

EDITOR: Walking the streets of downtown Santa Rosa, I see groups of people at restaurants with unmasked faces, laughing and enjoying life freely behind “the curtains.” It is important not to live crippled by fear of the pandemic. I also want to remind fellow neighbors of the highlights of eating at home.

A homemade meal empowers us to control what we put in our mouths, in proportions that don’t leave us tired and with ingredients that fuel our body and mind.

Meals from scratch cost less in the long run, especially important when budgets are tight.

Eating at home gives us a chance to reconnect with our past by recreating foods that bring us comfort, as well as an opportunity to create new memories and traditions with our children.

Cooking provides a creative outlet, a chance to practice curiosity and to hone our skills in the kitchen

Finally, dining with your loved ones provides an opportunity to reconnect with family and slow down, appreciate the meal in front of us.

The pandemic continues to challenge and change our lives. Practicing gratitude is celebrating the things that are present. With every new day comes plenty of opportunities.

RYAN WEI

Santa Rosa

Enough is enough

EDITOR: This is in response to TK McDonald’s letter (“ ‘Orange man good,’ ” Sept. 2). Wake up, Trump supporters. This man has done nothing to “Make America Great Again.” He has shown his true colors, orange being one of them, and it’s not been for the good over the past three-plus years.

He’s cut taxes for the wealthy, taken children away from their parents and locked them up, praised radical right-wing groups that encourage violence, pardoned those who lied to protect him, done a terrible job handling the pandemic and praised dictators. His tweets are demeaning to people and to other leaders of our country.

Instead of trying to resolve the issues and violence in the various states he has done nothing more than divide our nation. A president should be a leader with no prejudices impacting their actions and decisions.

This president has been under many investigations, including misuse of funds from his Trump Organization, tax fraud and quid pro quo leading to impeachment, yet the Republican Senate chose not to stand up to this egotist and remove him from office.

Enough is enough. Let us come together and make a change in November for a better America.

JS BENDER

Santa Rosa

Virus conspiracies

EDITOR: Terry Gilles says “just asking” in a letter putting forward a recent conspiracy theory (“Coronavirus questions,” Sept. 3). This theory suggests that, to date, only about 9,000 people have been killed by COVID-19, and that the remaining 182,000 were killed by their “underlying conditions.” It is being given credence by the president and his supporters in the right-wing echo chamber on Fox and elsewhere.

There are tens of millions of Americans with underlying conditions such as age, obesity, diabetes, hypertension and others that are being managed with therapies and medications, allowing them to lead otherwise full and productive lives. To imply that when one of these individuals contracts the coronavirus and dies that they haven’t really died of the virus, but rather the underlying condition, is akin to saying that someone with high blood pressure actually succumbed to heart disease just as they were being run over by a truck.

Imagine the additional heartbreak for the families of coronavirus victims when they hear the president and others questioning the circumstances of their loved one’s death. What kind of person would be involved in inflicting that kind of pain? Just asking.

MIKE BEAVERS

Santa Rosa

Hospital outbreak

EDITOR: I was alarmed to read of the COVID-19 outbreak in the general surgery unit at Memorial Hospital (“Outbreak worries employees,” Sept. 2).

One nurse said she was denied testing when she reported symptoms and had to get her own test. She was positive. Other nurses had to work while they awaited results of their testing after close contact with a diagnosed coworker because the hospital is short staffed.

These strategies increase risk of spread of COVID-19 to staff and patients. It’s also a recipe to exacerbate short staffing. I think the administration has the wrong priorities and doesn’t protect its staff.

I believe the nurses. Dr. Chad Krilich hopes local residents don’t put off care at Memorial. That’s exactly what I plan to do for elective surgery. I cannot take the risk.

ROSEMARY BERGIN

Santa Rosa

