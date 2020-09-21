Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Getting serious

EDITOR: I have an original Press Democrat newspaper dated Sunday, Nov. 10, 1918. There are multiple articles regarding the Spanish influenza. Santa Rosa was greatly impacted by that virus. An ad in the paper offered well-made sterilized aseptic gauze masks for 15 cents each. You could also purchase a yard of material for 25 cents to make your own, or 5 yards of material for 90 cents. The ad was for Luttrell Drug Co. at 527 Fourth St. That was 102 years ago. Those people took that virus very seriously — are we?

JIM LIMACHER

Santa Rosa

Trickle-down theory

EDITOR: I never understood the trickle-down theory. The rich got more money so they could sprinkle some of it and hope it reached people that needed it? Well, start sprinkling more and faster. We need money for our helicopter program and the post office. All the fire locations could use some trickle. And assistance with the homeless. How about we use all the golf courses for homeless tents? You could help by providing meals and services. Start trickling, 1%. The 99% are in need of your theory.

ANNA BENSON

Santa Rosa

McConnell’s hypocrisy

EDITOR: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing is an immeasurable loss for our nation. And the last thing it should be is a moment for partisanship or petty political fights. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell couldn’t wait. He released a statement not even two hours after the news broke. And the hypocrisy on display was stunning, even for him.

When Justice Antonin Scalia passed in 2016, McConnell said this: “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.” This is what McConnell said Friday night: “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

He’s making it clear: He’s always going to do whatever is best for him and his political party. For McConnell, it’s never been about principles, or precedents, rules or laws — it’s only about power. Hopefully the voters of Kentucky will have had enough and say to McConnell, “You’re fired.”

WAYNE SEDEN

Santa Rosa

Abortion statistics

EDITOR: I don’t know where Jean Grant gets her facts on abortions in the United States, but according to the Division of Reproductive Health at the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, the number is closer to 600,000 not 900,000 (“Media ignores abortion,” Sept. 4). Many of those would never have reached full term either. Exaggeration isn’t the truth.

I have always liked the bumper sticker that says, “If you don’t like abortion, don’t have one.” The truth is in the 10 years before 2015, abortion rates declined 26% because of accessibility to reliable contraception. If you don’t like abortion, support Planned Parenthood and other dispensaries of birth control.

Furthermore, what would our country do with another 600,000 people? In 1960, the human population was 2.9 billion. Today it’s 7.6 billion and growing. Birth control and abortion should be free across the planet. Climate change and other social problems can be blamed on too many humans.

Finally, many people, like myself, believe we only need wanted children. Too often mentally ill and incarcerated prisoners where abused, neglected and unwanted children. No one should ever be forced to have a child they don’t want.

MARSHA TAYLOR

Santa Rosa

Essential football?

EDITOR: Where are our priorities? Am I the only one who finds it ridiculous to learn that the Big Ten is set to play football after all? My problem lies not with the actual playing if they and their parents and sponsors are willing to take the risk during the pandemic, and that’s what they really need to do.

My question is how does one think that, after six months of this horror we’re living through, it’s OK to not have enough testing for medical personnel on the front lines and other essential workers, but it’s really important to have not-necessary football players around the country tested every day in a salute to COVID-19 protocols? The world we inhabit gets stranger every day.

MAUREEN GRADEK

Healdsburg

Looking ahead

EDITOR: Fast forward to March 2021. We have a new president. He respects reporters. He answers Jorge Ramos’ questions, instead of escorting him out for seeking answers.

Children are removed from cages and hotels at the border; they are handed over to appropriate adults.

Refugees seeking protection from famine and death aren’t sent to neighboring Mexico; they hear from “true” immigration agents about their cases — no false hopes or mistreatment.

Other countries’ leaders offer to work with the U.S. on matters that affect humanity, such as health and environmental issues.

The president appoints Cabinet secretaries with experience, not by campaign donations or family members.

Our leader makes decisions based on advice from scientists and other experts whom he respects. If he makes mistakes, he accepts and corrects his actions. No more deceit or offenses.

Rewind to January 2021. The transition was bumpy, with a barrage of false accusations from the previous administration.

Back to November 2020. We must vote for the candidate who will instill a favorable atmosphere for our nation to recover from four years of malice and destruction. We need decency and tolerance for one another.

YOLANDA VERA MARTINEZ

Santa Rosa

