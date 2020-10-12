Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Cleaning up ash

EDITOR: Now is the time, without further delay, for our elected leaders in the cities and county of Sonoma to consult health and environmental scientists on providing precise and thorough guidelines on the proper methods to clean the ash from our lawns, driveways and sidewalks, roofs, decks, patios, outdoor living spaces and cars, so that all citizens and lawn care workers are following the best practices as we all must clean up again from the recent fires.

Is using a blower an acceptable means of cleaning up? If not, what methods are acceptable in terms of health and environment? We all need to be on the same page and have this information readily available.

And to what extent will elected officials set clear policy on behalf of citizen health and the environment, and ensure that these standards, guidelines and policy are widely and repeatedly spread on their communication platforms and by the local media?

There’s no time to delay to keep peace on this between neighbors and to educate and inform what is best to preserve personal health and our environment. Both citizens and all lawn care workers need to know.

LIN KAPLAN

Santa Rosa

Trump’s ‘hobby’

EDITOR: Columnist Jonah Goldberg wrote that Donald Trump isn’t unpatriotic for submitting tax returns showing losses to allow him to pay less in taxes than a student with a part-time job. Goldberg says he is simply a lousy businessman (“Trump isn’t unpatriotic, just a lousy businessman,” Oct. 3).

I disagree. According to income tax law, if a business reports financial loss in more than three of five years, it is a hobby and not a business. Thus, repeatedly, Trump’s tax returns tell us that he illegally deducts financial losses for his brand, a very expensive hobby.

GAIL J. AMES

Sonoma

Evacuation traffic

EDITOR: When Oakmont was ordered to evacuate, both exits from the community had horrendous traffic stacked up to get to Highway 12. I entered the queue at 12 a.m., and it took 1 hour and 20 minutes to reach Highway 12 and Pythian Road, a mile away. That is unacceptable. Traffic finally began to move when a police officer began to direct traffic.

We need a third way out of Oakmont and a protocol to have traffic control on Oakmont Drive and Highway 12 and on Pythian at Highway 12.

BERNARD LEFSON

Santa Rosa

The virus and Trump

EDITOR: My 90-year-old mother is a resident in an assisted-living facility in Wisconsin. Increasing cases of COVID-19 have resulted in a complete lockdown of the facility. Residents aren’t allowed outside of their rooms, even to walk in the halls for a bit of exercise. Mail and meals are delivered. Neither her children nor grandchildren nor friends are allowed to visit. One can only imagine the boredom, isolation and depression these people experience every day.

To see Donald Trump leave the hospital after being diagnosed with the coronavirus to parade around in a motorcade and defiantly rip off his mask upon return to the White House while declaring that no one should be afraid of this virus (this after receiving the very best medical care in the country, not to mention doses of experimental drugs) was vile, revolting and sickening.

It is my fervent hope that Americans will go to the polls on Nov. 3 to remove this man from office.

DEBRA CROW

Santa Rosa

Beware of Prop 19

EDITOR: Proposition 19 is a money grab. Please read it carefully. They are proposing a shift in regulation that affects a few senior citizens as a result of the fires, but will change Proposition 13 benefits greatly by raising taxes.

It forces our children and grandchildren to live in our homes after we are gone so they can keep our Proposition 13 benefits. Or they will reassess our properties to market value. This is a huge increase.

They will be collecting billions of dollars. But it will also cost tens of millions for more county employees and computer upgrades. Just more of our money wasted.

Don’t be fooled. Proposition is a massive billion dollar tax increase. Please read it carefully, and vote no.

JUNE WARREN

Sebastopol

Gorin’s question

EDITOR: Supervisor Susan Gorin recently wondered if God has forgotten to show Sonoma County compassion. My reply is twofold.

First, he has shown us great compassion in restraining his hand of judgment. Given the magnitude of our sins, we should long ago have gone the way of Sodom and Gomorrah. Yet in all the calamities that have befallen us, relatively few people have died and many have been moved to self-examination and faith. The psalmist wrote, “It is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed.” It is of his compassion, too.

Secondly, in his compassion he has shown us the way of escape. After the third of God’s judgments against Egypt, pharaoh’s sorcerers cried, “This is the finger of God!” On Sept. 30, after the fire had passed through and the smoke had cleared, Arvo Kannisto’s cross blazed in white for all the county to see (“Glass fire puts Arvo’s cross in stark relief,” Oct. 1). Like the fires, this too was the finger of God, only this time pointing to the way to forgiveness, healing and eternal joy.

Please join with me in being grateful for such a good, merciful and compassionate God. And please join with me in thinking afresh about how he desires us to live.

DEAN DAVIS

Santa Rosa

