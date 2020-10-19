Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Biden is no socialist

EDITOR: President Donald Trump is doing his best to label Joe Biden a socialist. Biden’s policy proposals look like big government tax-and-spend programs. But on closer inspection they are long overdue investments in America.

Both parties have argued that a big infrastructure bill is needed. There is no greater investment in our future than in education. Giving people the tools they need to work and thrive makes them less dependent on government, not more. Smart investments in people, infrastructure and jobs will pay dividends well into the future.

It doesn’t matter which party is in office, government spending is massive. Even during a roaring economy, annual budget deficits under Trump reached $1 trillion. Republicans fool themselves into thinking that tax cuts will starve the beast and force lower government spending. In reality, the deficits and debt climb ever higher. High budget deficits to support low taxes might be an effective reelection strategy, but it is disastrous long-term.

The president has already passed trillions of dollars in legislation to get the crippled economy going and will spend trillions more. That doesn’t sound like a laissez-faire, free market economy to me.

Be careful who you label socialist, Mr. President.

KURT DUNPHY

Santa Rosa

Yes on Measure BB

EDITOR: The continuance of a full service emergency room and hospital in Healdsburg is important to all of us who live, visit or work in north Sonoma County. Measure BB, sponsored by North Sonoma County Healthcare District, is seeking voter approval to sell the hospital to NorCal HealthConnect in return for a guarantee to continue to operate the hospital and all of the current services for 30 years.

Some Windsor residents mistakenly assume that continuation of Healdsburg Hospital isn’t essential to Windsor. It is important to remember that Windsor residents make more than 5,000 visits annually, of which 1,000 are emergency room visits, to Healdsburg Hospital and clinics.

Emergency room wait times are significantly below other area hospitals. Delay in treatments for Windsor residents and loved ones who are injured or suffer a stroke or heart attack while visiting or working north of Windsor can be the difference between full recovery and being bedridden or even death.

So I urge my fellow Windsor area residents to join me in voting yes on Measure BB to ensure that this vital part of our north county health care system is there when we need it for the next 30 years.

JIM NANTELL

Windsor

Candidate’s lawsuit

EDITOR: Petaluma City Council candidate Brian Barnacle claims that he is all about transparency in city government. But he has brought a lawsuit against the city of Petaluma, suing to overturn the council’s decision to put a second train station within the city limits in an area that will serve commuters on the east side of Petaluma, provide low-income housing and get cars off the road. His attorneys from the large, expensive law firm of Hansen Bridgett LLP have required that Barnacle sign a nondisclosure agreement, which prevents him from telling the voters who is financing the lawsuit. Why? Certainly he must know that if he gets elected he will have to recuse himself from every discussion and decision regarding this project due to a conflict of interest. Who is behind this suit?

CYD LOWE

Petaluma

A vision of peace

EDITOR: Winston Churchill is often quoted as saying, “A fanatic is one who can’t change his mind and won’t change the subject.” We see fanatical hatred of the Jewish state in some letters to the editor that blame Israel for the Palestinians’ plight. But such hatred is at best misguided. Under the Arafat, Abbas and Haniyeh kleptocracies, Palestinians continue to reject all peace plans with Israel and instead continually teach their children to hate all Jews, Israeli Arabs and the West. Previously, leaders of the Arab states used Israel to deflect internal criticism. Now Arab nations increasingly reject the Palestinian veto over peace.

Let us strive to unharden hearts to create a free Palestinian state next to Israel that allows Jews to buy land and become citizens, just like Israeli Arabs own land and are citizens of Israel. That will occur when peacemakers can be chosen to lead the Palestinian Arabs.

ELI COHEN

Santa Rosa

Supporting Mackenzie

EDITOR: Please join us in supporting Jake Mackenzie for Rohnert Park City Council. Mackenzie brings an unparalleled record of responsible and progressive city and regional governance. He brings passion, ethics and experience in tackling our critical and challenging issues.

We both have served under Mackenzie’s leadership as chair of the North Coast Resource Partnership. Here, he successfully built accords among the region’s tribes and elected officials, setting a course to drive more than $110 million in funding to the seven-county North Coast region for critical water infrastructure, ecosystem and forest health.

Not only is he a capable and considerate leader, he was instrumental in assuring all voices were heard and ensuring the diverse issues and perspectives represented in our region were respected and on the table to consider. He was bestowed the Jimmy Smith Leadership Award for his important work in strengthening relationships and building accords to ensure healthy watersheds and communities.

Mackenzie is a well-respected leader who shows up, does his homework and works across sectors in our region and statewide to represent the citizens of Rohnert Park. We enthusiastically support his independent voice on the council.

SUSAN AND WAYNE HAYDON

Rohnert Park

