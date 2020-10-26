Monday’s Letters to the Editor

St. Rose and the hotel

EDITOR: Those residents of the St. Rose Historic District who are concerned about the county’s plan to house homeless people at the Hotel Azura might consider the life and legacy of the district’s patron saint. Rose of Lima dedicated her life to prayer, fasting and caring for the sick and poor. She might very well approve of the plan.

GARY PASSARINO

Healdsburg

COVID war draft dodgers

EDITOR: A large number of “patriots” oppose COVID-inspired health safety measures because freedoms would be curtailed during the protection effort. I wonder if their grandparents would have the same reaction. You know, the folks who accepted rationing of gasoline and numerous food staples during World War II. You know, the World War I era people who sacrificed on Meatless Mondays and Wheatless Wednesdays. Across the pond, the British who could be fined by wardens if they left windows uncovered at night during the Battle of Britain. The president has rightly called the virus battle a “war.” Why are there so many draft dodgers?

PHIL WEIL

Santa Rosa

Taking on homelessness

EDITOR: I will be supporting Eric Christensen for Santa Rosa City Council District 7. Concerned for our community, he is sacrificing his time from his family and business in an effort to save our city from becoming San Francisco north. He is willing to take on the homeless issue with something other than capitulation. He seems to understand the difference between being financially stressed, disabled and addicted. There are different solutions for each.

What we have going on is not right, and we definitely need a different vision. Our city has junk RVs, tents, debris and biohazard human feces and hypodermic needles strewn carelessly about. Parts of our once beautiful city looks like a third world dump. My gosh, look what they have done to Finley Park. We need someone with common sense to stand up and say enough. I believe that man is Eric Christensen. Please help support him in Santa Rosa City Council District 7.

ROBERT E. INGHAM

Santa Rosa

A problem candidate

EDITOR: I was surprised and disappointed when receiving my county Voter Information Guide to discover that Don Edgar was seeking reelection.

On Dec. 13, The Press Democrat reported that he was charged by the State Bar of California with 14 counts of misappropriating his clients’ money, described as “an act involving moral turpitude, dishonesty, or willful violation” of the state business code (“SRJC trustee loses law license”).

Edgar, 61, admitted the charges in a settlement reached with the State Bar in July 2019 and approved by the California Supreme Court on Nov. 4, 2019. He was placed on probation for three years, with his license suspended for at least two years.

Had he been an employee of the college, this no doubt would have led to his immediate dismissal. Kudos to the student groups who have asked for his removal.

ALAN WINTERMEYER

Cotati

Sheriff and Measure P

EDITOR: It’s difficult to understand why the sheriff is so dead set against Measure P, the ordinance to create a more effective Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach. Not only would Measure P create conditions to make both officers and residents safer, it could save a whole lot of money.

Under Measure P, IOLERO would receive $1.8 million, not one penny of which would come from the sheriff’s budget ($184 million). In the past year alone, legal settlements have cost the County $6.6 million and, as a result, insurance premiums have increased $2.7 million. The sheriff claims he’s concerned about the money. A question: $1.9 million for IOLERO, or $9.3 million for business as usual? An ounce of prevention has always been worth a pound of cure. What do you think?

SUSAN COLLIER LAMONT

Santa Rosa

The census count

EDITOR: Your Oct. 22 editorial (“Count everyone when apportioning congressional seats”) argued that undocumented immigrants should be counted in the decennial census. Extending your logic, ambassadors and non-U.S. embassy employees, United Nations legation members, temporary visa holders such as students, tourists and more should be counted. While we’re at it, why not count Canadians and Mexicans living in provinces or states adjacent to the United States because they occasionally visit the U.S., consuming and delivering goods? How about airline pilots and flight crews who lay over in the U.S. between flights. All these people pass your test for counting — road and water use and economic activity.

JIM HABERKORN

Santa Rosa

For Jones in Healdsburg

EDITOR: Please consider David Jones for a seat on the Healdsburg City Council. As our financial adviser and friend for 15 years, we have found him to be consistent and thoughtful in both his professional and personal life, giving a hundred percent in both areas.

He is incredibly gracious and listens to the views of others and takes these views into consideration, whether it be handling financial issues or discussing issues in the community. He goes beyond what would be expected of him.

His family is a blessing. It’s the big things and little things from dropping off fruit from their orchard, to a daughter stopping by to talk to us old folks playing bocce, to handling complicated professional issues. David Jones is the perfect choice.

PIERRE and MARY GADD

Healdsburg

