Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Exceptional behavior?

EDITOR: I decided to become a citizen of the United States after watching the Watergate investigation unfold. It was amazing to me that this country was cleaning up its politics in public view. The next incredible moment was the election of Barack Obama. As a student of African American jazz music, this was a high point for me.

I have lived in four countries and found all them exceptional in some way, and none more exceptional than the others. Some bigger, some smaller. I find that we are living in an exceptional moment, and it will test our exceptionalism.

I watched the Tour de France in September, and there were thousands of people lining the route for the cyclists, and 90% of the people were wearing masks. Then I watch my fellow Americans at political rallies where 90% of the people are not wearing mask.

Who is exceptional?

DAVID SYDNEY SCOTT

Santa Rosa

Keep Us Moving

EDITOR: All sales tax measures aren’t created equally. Measure DD doesn’t have any impact on any of our wallets until April 2025.

Measure DD would continue what Measure M started in 2004. Measure M has helped Sonoma County cities to repair roads, sidewalks and bicycle paths, and enhanced the ability of emergency vehicles to get to fires and residents to evacuate. The benefits of Measure M are undeniable, and Measure DD would sustain those benefits as well as addressing climate change.

Why now? Measure M has allowed Sonoma County to compete for matching funds for transportation projects, and we have received $5 in matching funds for every local dollar spent. We are paying into those funding sources whether Measure DD passes or not, so let’s give ourselves the best chance we can to bring the money back to provide local jobs and local projects.

COVID-19, floods and fires have ravaged the budgets of our county and cities, leaving less money for necessary transportation improvements. Measure DD would help jump-start our local economic recovery by securing a funding stream for hundreds of skilled workers to earn a paycheck.

Yes on Measure DD to keep us moving.

JOHN BLY

Santa Rosa

Questions about GOP

EDITOR: Why are Republicans against universal health care when Russia, China, Japan, Canada, Sweden, Germany, France, Israel, Great Britain and more than 50 other nations have universal health care? A healthier work force would be available for businesses.

Why are Republicans against a minimum wage of $15 an hour? A $15 minimum wage would lift thousands of people above the poverty level, and they would have more money to buy products from the businesses.

Why are Republicans against eliminating subsidies for oil companies and using that money to subsidize renewable energy by building and maintaining U.S. built solar panels and wind generators, which would make more jobs and help reduce pollution and possibly reduce the impact of climate change?

If President Donald Trump paid an annual average of less than $200 in income taxes for the 12 past years, why did he reduce income taxes mostly for the rich?

Vote for Democrats for Congress and help the 99% of the population.

LEONARD RIEPENHOFF

Santa Rosa

Reynoza for Windsor mayor

EDITOR: As a 20-plus year resident of Windsor, I support a vote for Rosa Reynoza as the first elected mayor of Windsor. She is well-informed, having attended 90% of Town Council meetings in the past several years. She volunteers all over town for various nonprofit organizations and has her finger on the pulse of residents. With her budgeting experience from Kendall Jackson Winery, I know my tax dollars will be spent wisely. My vote is for Rosa Reynoza.

MARYANN BAINBRIDGE-KRAUSE

Windsor

For a Chanate park

EDITOR: Once again the former site of Sutter Hospital on Chanate Road is in the news (“Chanate property sells for $8 million,” Oct. 14). It grieves me that we continue to propose new developments that significantly increase the population at the site. How, may I ask, do we plan to evacuate a thousand or more residents on a two-lane, narrow, winding, curvy, hilly road? There is no good answer. So what to do? How about razing all the buildings and creating a new park in a very nice location? Let’s bite the bullet and get on with it.

DEWEY NELSON

Santa Rosa

Reelect Fudge

EDITOR: As we head toward an uncertain future, experienced leadership is needed now more than ever. As a mother of young children here in Windsor, I want my kids to grow up in a world where they don’t have to constantly think about climate change and its ramifications. This is why I am supporting Deb Fudge for the District 3 Town Council seat.

Since taking office, she has fought hard for sustainable development and environmentally friendly projects. I think that Windsor has really set the right precedent for growth in the county moving forward. Having been incorporated only a few decades ago, Windsor chose a path of reduced sprawl, downtown development and affordable, family-friendly housing.

Having first been elected to the Town Council in 1996, Fudge has played a large role in shaping Windsor’s trajectory. She has done a phenomenal job on the council, and I believe that we need people like her in local government more than ever before.

MICHELLE GERVAIS

Windsor

