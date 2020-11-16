Monday’s Letters to the Editor

No more time changes

EDITOR: Now that we’ve made the change off daylight saving time, wouldn’t it be wonderful if we never had to reset our clocks, sleep cycles, etc. ever again? We can. Write your state representatives and tell them you want to keep standard time.

A few years ago when Proposition 7 was approved, the state Legislature was authorized to keep one time system all year. The correct system to keep is standard time. That is because daylight saving time creates a serious danger for our children in the fall and winter, which is why it isn’t used for the entire year.

Eventually, our children will again be attending school as normal. Many of them will be walking or biking to school. Only standard time provides adequate light in the morning hours for the children to get to school safely, especially while also coping with winter weather.

But the Legislature still hasn’t figured this out. They lack consensus on which time system is better for all year use. Because our children’s safety is the most important consideration, the answer is standard time. When enough people tell them so, the twice-a-year contortions will end, and we can get some sleep. Keep standard time.

DEJAH BENTLEY

Santa Rosa

A clean air lesson

EDITOR: Back in the 1980s, I worked on the reauthorization of the Clean Air Act, the landmark law that protected against harmful levels of airborne pollutants. This law authorizes the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to establish standards to protect public health and public welfare and to regulate emissions of hazardous air pollutants. I’m wondering if this legal precedent can be applied to mandating the wearing of face masks during the pandemic.

Regulating one person’s potentially deadly vapor is philosophically little different than how the act regulates one car’s unhealthy emissions. As a nation, we decided that essential shared resources, such as clean air and clean water, must be protected for the welfare of all. Those who believe that such a requirement applied to wearing masks would violate their rights must also believe that the Clean Air Act violates industries’ rights to poison them and us.

I argue that someone with the virus, whether they’re aware of it or not, who doesn’t wear a mask is emitting a known hazardous airborne pollutant and is violating everyone else’s right to protect their health and welfare. Mandated mask wearing is little different than getting smoke-spewing junkers off the road.

BRIAN ERWIN

Santa Rosa

Staying safe

EDITOR: Do you miss dining in restaurants? Watching a movie in a theater? Enjoying live theater or music in person? Do you wish you could send your children to school with their teachers? Then please, please don’t gather with your extended family for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah or New Year’s Eve. Please sacrifice large holiday gatherings this year so we can gather again in 2021.

LAURA BRADLEY

Petaluma

Spoiling new park

EDITOR: Our community has all been traumatized over the past few years. Coffey Park to me is a healing beacon for all to use to get solace. It’s very obvious the workers who rebuilt the park were trying hard to make it a beautiful, thoughtful park, and they did.

Now, Coffey Park is open, families with small children are there with strollers, and their little ones are walking newly learned steps on the fresh sidewalks.

The other day I went to the park, and it saddened me to see someone with a large dog just left huge piles of poop on the sidewalk. Why would this person do this? We are all going through hard times now. Why would anyone want community members to have to step in dog poop and get it on their shoes, maybe the shoes of a toddler?

You could let your dog poop all over your yard and leave everyone in the community out of whatever reason it is you feel you must ruin the new park for everyone else.

Each day people make a decisions about how to be in this world. Please stop leaving dog poop for others to step in.

TERESA McCONVILLE

Santa Rosa

A sore loser

EDITOR: So it’s come to this. Donald Trump lost, fair and square. No election fraud. Beaten badly — worse than any incumbent since Herbert Hoover.

We should be moving on. A peaceful transition of power. Grappling with the virus. Rebooting the economy. But we’re being held hostage by a spoiled brat’s temper tantrum. This grand, 250-year experiment in democracy and exceptionalism is hanging by a frayed thread because one man refuses to admit he’s a loser. The whole world is watching. History is taking notes.

C’mon, Donald, just once in your life, do the right thing.

BILL OETINGER

Sebastopol

Recount? No problem

EDITOR: I don’t understand. What is the problem with a recount? If everything is on the up and up, the numbers would be the same. If everything is the same, we know our voting system is working just fine. Why all the “we can’t recount the votes” nonsense? Nothing would change. After all, Joe Biden is the chosen president of the United States by CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times and the Washington Post. They are never wrong and are never politically motivated. So all is good. The recount will show nothing wrong. The media says so.

JOHN WASHAM

Santa Rosa

