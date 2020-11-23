Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Ignoring their own rules

EDITOR: First, Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, gets caught having her hair blown out without a mask or social distancing. Second, Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, gets caught lying about eating indoors at the French Laundry restaurant without a mask or social distancing. Third, Bill Dodd, a Democrat, flies to Hawaii for a conference while Newsom tells the rest of us to celebrate Thanksgiving by ourselves. These actions continue to show us that our Democrat leaders refuse to follow their own mandates.

LEIGH ANNE DELANEY

Santa Rosa

Testing’s big dividends

EDITOR: I am very grateful to the Katz family for allowing Alma’s story to be publicized (“Toddler wins battle with rare infection,” Sunday). The family’s experience underscores the importance of being tested for COVID-19 when you have symptoms or exposures. Yes, even if you are certain you have it. I am a family physician, and believe me I am all ears when a patient has had COVID-19 and now has a rash or fever. Additionally, it is essential we know what is going on in our communities in order to obtain and target our public health resources to the right places.

DR. CARLA LONGCHAMP

Sebastopol

Discriminatory program

EDITOR: The CURA Project hopes to benefit all of Sonoma County by offering financial assistance to low-income residents who need to isolate due to COVID-19. It can replace lost wages, enabling a Covid-positive person to stay home. It can help with personal protective equipment or alternative shelter for those living in crowded households. Sounds like an excellent plan. However, Blacks need not apply. Nor Chinese or Italians. This program is only for the Latino and Indigenous communities.

Unlike sickle cell anemia or tay sachs disease, the coronavirus doesn’t have a genetic component; rather, it is opportunistic. It is rampant in the Latino population in large part because, in our county, that group tends to live in larger households due to income inequality.

Had the CURA project used eligibility criteria that included income level, household size, high-risk occupation and COVID hotspot ZIP codes, I could applaud it. And it would almost certainly reach the same group of people that it is trying to help now. But this stench of racial discrimination should make all of us gag.

CATHY BROOKS

Windsor

Tips for safe holidays

EDITOR: This has been quite a year: devastating fires, violent protests and a record-breaking heat wave.

What about the COVID-19 virus? A light shone in early November: Pfizer made a vaccine that is at least 90% effective.

Don’t throw away the masks just yet. Vaccines go through safety tests that can take years, and it won’t be available to everyone overnight.

A virus did not damage my gait, hearing and speech. A drunken driver hit me in 1992. I teach people to not drive drunk. My teaching continues. Prevent getting and spreading the virus until this vaccine becomes available.

Celebrate holidays with few people. Preferably, those you live with.

Use digital platforms (like Zoom) or mail to connect with others.

Watch religious services on TV or online. Gatherings can spread the virus causing illness or death.

Limit physical interactions with others. Wear a mask in populated areas, and stay 6 feet away from others.

Avoid heavy drinking. If intoxicated, you are more likely to behave in ways that promote the spread of the virus and even drive drunk.

Hand washing is your best line of defense.

LORI MARTIN

Tracy

A meat-free feast

EDITOR: President Donald Trump will take a break from brooding over his election loss to pardon two turkeys. Every one of us has that same awesome power to pardon an innocent, sentient bird by choosing a plant-based roast for Thanksgiving dinner.

The 222 million turkeys killed in the U.S. this year are raised in crowded sheds filled with toxic fumes. Their beaks and toes are clipped to prevent stress-induced aggression. At the tender age of 16 weeks, workers cut their throats and dump them into boiling water to remove their feathers.

Consumers pay a heavy price too. Turkey flesh is laced with cholesterol and saturated fats that elevate risk of chronic killer diseases. Prolonged cooking is required to destroy deadly pathogens lurking inside.

Now, for the good news. With growing popularity of Tofurky and other plant-based holiday roasts, U.S. turkey production has dropped a whopping 25% from its 1995 high of 293 million.

This Thanksgiving, let’s give thanks for our good fortune, health and happiness with a cruelty-free plant-based holiday roast available in convenient sizes. An internet search on “vegetarian Thanksgiving” offers more options and recipes than we could possibly use.

LARRY ROGAWITZ

Santa Rosa

Take out, help out

EDITOR: We’re facing challenging times for restaurants with both weather and an increase in COVID-19 infections.

One of the reasons I love this community is our ability to step up and face challenges, whether they be fires, floods or community issues.

Right now, I want to suggest that everyone support restaurants through regular takeout. Leave a hefty tip, and buy alcohol if you can afford it.

The time is now, through winter and the holidays. Together we can make it through winter if we imagine owning a small business or restaurant and picture how you would wish the community would respond.

SHERALYNN FREITAS

Santa Rosa

