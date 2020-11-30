Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Gross inhumanity

EDITOR: I’m more than a little bit distressed over the fact that 60 homeless individuals were kicked out of a camp on unused Union Pacific property in Santa Rosa (“Homeless camp near downtown Santa Rosa cleared,” Nov. 18). Because they were staying on private property, the city wasn’t obligated to honor the federal injunction that requires authorities to offer reasonable accommodations and safely store the effects of those being forced to move. Only seven people were placed into shelter.

That means 53 others were evicted just before Thanksgiving in the wet and freezing cold in the midst of the roaring new wave of COVID-19. This constitutes a violation of CDC instructions for sheltering in place as well as internationally recognized human rights.

In August 2018, the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights decried the systematic violation of homeless human rights here, which contravene findings of a U.N. declaration that states that “criminalizing homelessness and its associated activities when people have nowhere else to go constitutes cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment in violation of United Nations Article 9.”

This eviction is nothing short of gross inhumanity toward our fellows. For shame, Santa Rosa, for shame.

KATHLEEN FINIGAN

Santa Rosa

Trump’s followers

EDITOR: Once again, regular letter contributors extoll the virtues of the president while painting themselves as proud Republicans. In fact, Trumpism shares very little DNA with the GOP. At this point, Donald Trump is feeding on the corpse of Lincoln’s party. It is gone, as are key conservative values such as fiscal restraint.

Trump’s annual budget deficits exceeded $1 trillion even before the pandemic. Nothing is off limits — insulting and destabilizing the military, erratic leadership of same, disastrous trade wars, nonexistent health care reforms, etc.

Most insidious of all are his attacks on the free press for doing their job as defined in the Constitution. So much of their time has been devoted to simply reporting Trump’s self-inflicted wounds — his own words. But their due diligence also requires them to expose malfeasance in the public sector.

You appreciate the credibility of the work done when Fox News joins the club and actually becomes fair and balanced. Trump’s own lawyers have fired him and chosen not to participate in his delusional legal quest to deny the will of the people. Voting machines that magically turn Trump votes to Joe Biden votes?

True Democracy will only return when Trump followers love their country more than they fear the truth.

JOHN BRODEY

Santa Rosa

Reasons to smile

EDITOR: The current administration is allowing the Biden transition to move forward, a third pharmaceutical company has a promising vaccine, and GM has decided not to join the current administration in its lawsuit against California on the matter of vehicle emission standards. These stories were all in the paper on Tuesday. For the first time in four years I'm not yelling at the newspaper. I'm smiling. It feels good.

RICHARD A. DURR

Santa Rosa

Losing touch

EDITOR: Is it too much to ask our elected officials to behave well and not to live very different lives from the rest of us? This is asked in the context of recent news about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s transgression at the French Laundry and state Sen. Bill Dodd’s junket to Hawaii. Both of these show that some of our elected officials have become blinded by their rarified lives, supposedly doing the people’s business.

It is obvious that they have become detached from the public due to the way they live. Newsom dined (with a lobbyist, no less) at one of the most exclusive and expensive restaurants perhaps in the world during a surging pandemic, while telling everyone to do the opposite. This is abhorrent on so many levels. Dodd flew to Hawaii to a resort hotel in Maui for a four-day junket funded by a so-called nonprofit that pushes business interests (lobbying), again during a pandemic, while most of us are making great sacrifices.

It is time for these people to get a taste of reality again. I hope some strong Democratic challengers oppose them in their next run for office. They really have lost touch with the reality that most of us live with.

JOE LIEBER

Sonoma

Election challenges

EDITOR: Reverse the election? Donald Trump’s attempts to challenge the election results are very similar to those of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election in which she and her supporters went so far as to try to persuade electors to change sides, among other efforts to reverse the results. Al Gore fought his defeat by trying to overturn the Florida results. It seems that we must get used to such efforts.

What would go a long way to ending these is to spare no effort to assure that only people authorized to vote are permitted to do so and that there is an ironclad system to eliminate even the possibility of any manipulation of voting machines or vote counts.

WARREN BERCKMANN

Windsor

Off balance

EDITOR: We have lived for years knowing that the mighty three arms of our democracy would protect us from a tyrant, dictator or inept president. We call it “checks and balances.” We expect Congress, the Supreme Court and executive officers each to stand up for what is right when the time comes. It is here. The Republicans have abdicated their responsibility and, in this, their honor. We are now unprotected. God bless America.

LINDA L. REID

Penngrove

