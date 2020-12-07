Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Coronavirus response

EDITOR: After many months of the coronavirus, I continue to be disappointed at how we humans have responded. I take COVID-19 seriously and do the things the experts advise. And I'm active, out and about, trying to live life.

It perplexes me to see someone take their mask down to speak to the cashier, leaning around the protective glass. Or eat an apple in the doctor’s office and then forget to put the mask back on. Or use social media to plead #Stayhome and advocate for telework and then have dinner inside at friends’ houses.

I scratch my head that we are OK with fee-based large child care programs in which children bring their school-issued technology to “attend school” because schools are closed. I understand why school is high-risk, but how are these child care programs lower risk? They aren’t. With lots of planning and coordination, they have been able to manage risk, which of course schools could also do.

We seem to resort to all-or-nothing solutions. Are we capable of nuanced, complex thinking and action? Why is it that we can’t seem to process the idea of risk as being something real and fluid and dynamic and manageable? Disappointing.

K.S. GREAVES

Santa Rosa

A ‘me first’ president

EDITOR: In 2016, Donald Trump ran for president on a platform of “America First.” By his actions since the 2020 election, he has proven that it was “me first” all along.

JAMES McHUGH

Santa Rosa

Money and influence

EDITOR: The recent discussion in Windsor regarding campaign contributions and the desirability of recipients recusing themselves from matters concerning the donor is an issue that comes up regularly at the local level, where a relatively small donation may be unduly influential (“Windsor set to repeal gas ban,” Tuesday).

I suggest an ordinance requiring recusal of officials from matters in which the interested party’s donations exceed 5% of the total donations made to the official. This isn’t a First Amendment issue because donors may give as much as they want. The restriction is on the recipient official for the purpose of avoiding actual, and the appearance of, undue influence.

I predict that the first effect of such a regulation would be a substantial decrease in the amount of campaign contributions made.

Donors will save money, and officials will avoid temptation. The ingenuity of the political class will surely find a loophole, such as having family members make contributions, but those evasions can be exposed and dealt with.

PATRICK COYLE

Santa Rosa

GOP created a monster

EDITOR: In January, Republicans were given the chance to clip Donald Trump’s political wings for attacking our Constitution and democratic governing. They chose to downplay his attacks on our democratic government and told us the election was coming up and the people should have the right to decide.

The election has come, and the people have decided to do what they had expected the Senate to do: get Trump out of office.

Republicans putting their stamp of approval on Trump’s behavior resulted in him getting even more out of hand. Taking on the roll of swamp monster, Trump is able to cower the Grand Old Party, because 72 million monster worshipers are cheering when Trump opens his poisonous mouth.

The GOP will be stuck with their monster for years to come.

ADOLF KOPF

Santa Rosa

Reliable energy

EDITOR: I see that Windsor joined other cities on the 100% electric bandwagon, mandating all new houses to be built with electricity as their only power source. I understand the environmental benefits, but we need to ensure a reliable electric supply first.

On Nov. 30, 11,000 customers lost power in Rohnert Park for unknown reasons, and 3,500 customers lost power in Southern California because Santa Ana winds threatened transmission lines. I am sure everyone in Sonoma County knows how reliable our transmission lines are during high fire season.

PG&E and other utilities need to make their electric supplies 100% reliable before cities mandate these rules. Why are natural gas supplies 100% reliable? Because natural gas is delivered by underground pipes. Europe has been putting electrical supply lines underground for decades; it isn’t new technology. They also have high-voltage transmission lines overhead, but they don’t get power shutdowns like ours.

Let’s learn from someone else. Forcing customers into no choice isn’t the way to do this.

IAN ELLIOTT

Sebastopol

Scorched earth politics

EDITOR: It looks like we can add scorched-earth policies to Donald Trump’s shameful legacy. Occupying warring soldiers do this before leaving — taking revenge, burning villages, poisoning wells and setting booby traps. This is what the president of the United States is doing to our institutions of government, degrading his country and punishing its citizens, including his supporters.

In a measure of most metrics, Trump is leaving the country in substantially worse shape than when he began his term in 2016.

Just imagine how much greater and safer our country would be had Trump followed the words we parents tell our kids after just picking up a piece of litter. Cornell West said it in a more expansive way: “The country is in deep trouble. We’ve forgotten that a rich life consists fundamentally of serving others, trying to leave the world a little better than you found it.” Surely presidential historians will not be giving Trump great marks.

BILL KRUMBEIN

Santa Rosa

