Monday’s Letters to the Editor

A tale of two countries

EDITOR: The United States, with of 328 million people, has 2½ times the population of Japan, which has 128 million. From the start of the COVID pandemic, the Japanese have been carefully masking and maintaining social distancing. They have used contact tracing and selective quarantines. On Dec. 9, there were 43 COVID deaths in Japan, compared to 3,124 in the United States — 74 times as many here. Japan has recorded a total of only 2,376 COVID deaths since the start of the pandemic. Far fewer than the United States had on Wednesday alone. Taking proper precautions by the entire population has a large effect.

THOMAS W. JOHNSON

Santa Rosa

An advocate for youth

EDITOR: When I read Chris Smith's column applauding the naming of Judge Ken Gnoss as judicial officer of the year, it reflected how I felt when the judge spoke at a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) training this summer (“Welfare League brings Christmas to families,” Dec. 10).

He let us know that he values the work we volunteers do with foster youth, motivating our efforts with his caring and connection. Can you imagine what it's like for a child who experiences abuse, or a child who makes a bad choice and ends up in his courtroom?

Most of us have family and friends we lean on and who help us back on our feet when times are tough. Some youth have no backup and, worse, experience neglect and abuse from those who are supposed to love and guide them. They need others to step in.

If you want to help, please look into becoming a foster family or a CASA (sonomacasa.org). One positive connection can change a child's life. It can change your life too.

Kudos and thanks to Gnoss for doing this daily.

JENNIFER ESPINOZA

Santa Rosa

Shopping vs. services

EDITOR: While the shutdown of businesses and the requirements to social distance and wear a mask are for our health and safety during the pandemic, we have seen the inequality with which certain regulations have been implemented and enforced.

Faith-based services have been greatly impacted by restrictions since the beginning of this pandemic. Many were forced to shut down, preventing any services from taking place. Since the beginning of the summer, faith-based services have yet to be allowed indoors, even while following all mandatory regulations such as wearing a mask and social distancing.

However, other businesses, such as department stores, are being allowed to operate even without following certain mandatory regulations, such as maintaining a social distance from others of at least six feet. Are department stores and leisurely shopping truly more essential than the emotional and spiritual needs of those who attend faith-based services?

DAISY RAUDA

Cloverdale

High-cost housing

EDITOR: Being an emergency room nurse, I am quite familiar with and sympathetic to the plight of homeless people. I am wholly supportive of services to house and assist this vulnerable population, but the latest idea has me fuming. I’m speaking of the pending purchase of the Sebastopol Inn at $6.2 million, along with the estimated $4.6 million that it will cost to run for its first two years (“State awards county funding,” Nov. 25).

Our elected officials have completely overlooked their financial responsibilities to the taxpayers of Sonoma County and our homeless population.

The inn has just 31 rooms, so with the given operating costs it will run roughly $74,000 per person per year. This doesn’t even account for the initial purchase.

These numbers are ludicrous. The hundreds of local homeless people would be better served in safe, organized encampments on publicly owned land with sanitation, garbage, showers, security, on-site social services and even a roving weekly medical clinic.

What are they thinking? To house 31 individuals at the expense of potentially helping hundreds isn’t only fiscally unsound but ethically dubious.

BETH PISANI

Sebastopol

