Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Ill-advised debt relief

EDITOR: Even before the election results, the push for student debt cancelaltion had become evermore vociferous. However, another point of view is “moral hazard,” where a loan is a written contract.

Nonetheless, we hear that Joe Biden is being pushed to issue executive orders for student debt relief as he is sworn in.

Using the political system to achieve debt relief is an affront to those who, through financial sacrifice, have met their obligations. We have bankruptcy laws, and debt relief should be adjudicated through the courts, not by politicians. If the political system steps in to decide what debt is forgivable, and what is not, where does it end? It sets a very bad precedent.

Student debt has received much attention because progressives want to ensure that this (typically) younger voting demographic is in their pocket for generations. It’s beyond transparent; it’s obvious and wrong.

Instead, let’s make public universities more affordable, but simultaneously more focused on students pursuing viable degree paths, science, technology, engeering and mathematics in particular. If one wants to earn a degree in humanities, philosophy, etc., they should find a private institution and pay their own way.

Either way, don’t ask taxpayers to bail you out.

GORDON FARROW

Petaluma

Trump’s ego trip

EDITOR: What a monumental ego. Four years ago, Donald Trump insisted he won the popular vote over Hillary Clinton. As the result came out otherwise, Trump surmised the election must have been rigged.

Prior to the recent election that same ego caused Trump to opine that the only way he could lose reelection would be due to voter fraud. Despite a dearth of evidence or proof, this prediction has led him, his cadre and the lapdogs who enable him to buy into his delusion.

This is a sad indictment of an overwhelming majority of the American voting public — believing that they would be part of a fraud, which would amount to the greatest fraud in American history.

Given Trump’s defeat and the willingness of his followers to believe this and his every delusion, thank God he hasn’t yet asked them to drink the Kool-Aid.

IRA LOWENTHAL

Santa Rosa

Ethical vaccines

EDITOR: The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged our lives. This situation makes us quite anxious to have a cure, and the mass media has announced the many vaccine candidates using newer technologies, such as the ones produced and reported by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

However, the concern is the ethical assessment of viral vaccine candidates and the potential use of abortion-derived cell lines in the development, production or testing of a vaccine. With this in mind, it is important to say that respect for life is a fundamental right, and there is no doubt that the exploitation of the unborn for vaccine production is a violation of basic human rights.

For this reason, our society must be encouraged to choose from the vaccine alternatives that don’t violate those basic, ethical and moral standards.

Health care professionals should make the source of vaccines known and offer ethical alternatives to allow the public to decide which vaccine they want to take. Therefore, to demand vaccines that are safe, effective and ethical must be our commitment as a society, or could the intent to achieve a good justify the unethical production of COVID-19 vaccine?

SALVADOR FRANCO MERCADO

Cloverdale

Deal him out

EDITOR: The behavior of the present occupant of the White House since the election only reaffirms the opinion I formed when he descended the golden escalator to announce his candidacy. My firm hope is that some day when I open my morning paper the word “Trump” will be nowhere to be seen, except maybe in the bridge column.

CAROL DIXON

Ukiah

Shutting small businesses

EDITOR: As a long-time client of Lotus Beauty Bar, I can say that I feel safer there than in the grocery store or places like Target, which I have only visited once since this pandemic started (“Sober closure response,” Dec. 12). Even before the coronavirus, the studio has always been clean and sanitized. It is a small place, able to support two clients at a time at most and definitely more than 6 feet apart.

As you could see in the front-page photo, clinicians protect their clients and themselves masks and shields. In larger, more crowded venues it is difficult to stay apart even with social distancing emphasized, markers on the floors, etc. Unlike Lotus Beauty Bar, there are no temperatures taken at the grocery store, and hand sanitizer is available but not always used.

Shutting down a small business like this does very little, if anything, to avoid the spread of COVID-19, but it does hurt the owners and their employees. Please give them a break.

SUZANNE COCHRAN

Santa Rosa

Credit for Trump

EDITOR: A front-page headline on Tueday read, “Day of hope in US despite 300K deaths,” with front-line workers receiving the coronavirus vaccine here in California and around the country. Such wonderful news and hope for the vaccine. Yet the New York Times authored article didn’t mention President Donald Trump anywhere in the article.

The media has blamed Trump for the virus all year long. Yet, now that the vaccine is being distributed, there is no credit given to the president for having accomplished something most of the media said was impossible to do before the end of the year.

TIM DELANEY

Santa Rosa

