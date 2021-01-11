Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Character matters

EDITOR: Americans should be outraged by Donald Trump’s abuse of the presidential pardon, but not surprised. However, a clemency board, legislation or a constitutional amendment is not the remedy. As Os Guinness observed in his book “A Free People’s Suicide,” “freedom without virtue, leadership without character, business without trust, law without customs … can end only in disaster.” Abuse of the pardon power is one more marker of the Trump presidency.

Guinness reminds us that as Benjamin Franklin came out of the Constitutional Convention after four months of secret deliberations, he was asked by a certain Mrs. Powell what kind of government they had bestowed on the country. He replied, “a republic, madam — if you can keep it.” To keep it, we must elect to public office, especially the highest office of the land, only people of character who respect others, our institutions, truth and the rule of law.

The presidential pardon needs no amendment. Its sanctity can only be ensured through the ballot box. Character matters.

JERE JACOBS

Santa Rosa

Vaccination logistics

EDITOR: I know only a couple people who have gotten the coronavirus vaccine. I have seen pictures on TV of seniors lined up to get vaccinated. Cars lined up too. My local CVS store won’t be able to handle 100-350 people coming to get the vaccine. Sonoma County needs a place like the Veterans Memorial Building or somewhere at the fairgrounds for mass vaccinations. We need a way to schedule a time slot according to the criteria set for who gets the vaccine first.

ROBERT HOWE

Santa Rosa

Remove Trump now

EDITOR: We have all seen what happened after an angry mob followed the directions of the coward-in-chief and invaded our government with the criminal intention of thwarting the exercise of Congress’ duties. It is time to act. This sorry excuse for a leader needs to be removed from power before he can do more damage or pardon the felons who committed this and other illegal actions.

Donald Trump exhorting them on led them to kill a federal law enforcement officer doing his duty. He is culpable for this crime. He and all his toadies, flunkies and sycophants in Congress and elsewhere must answer for their crimes.

I am talking about Mitch McConnell, Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham and the lesser thugs they led and encouraged. The sooner they get them out of office, the sooner we will be safe from the grifters in the White House. It cannot wait for Jan. 20.

MIKE GEORGE

Sebastopol

Address the cause

EDITOR: To successfully manage a project or organization, one must understand how the project interacts with the world. A certain path to failure is to act on inaccurate imaginings of how the world works. Thus, as citizens and voters in a democracy, it’s our obligation to act on reality. To act on imagination will lead to failure.

The current distraction upon Wednesday’s takeover of the Capitol is focusing on symptoms rather than causes. Donald Trump has stoked a widely held belief system with myths that work to bolster other myths. Tens of millions of Americans are now operating on these myths and paving a path to the failure of our republic.

Title 18, Part 1, Chapter 115, Section 2384 of the U.S. Code defines sedition as a crime. To preserve our democratic republic, we must remove those who cultivate these fearmongering, anti-democratic, fantasy-based myths (e.g. QAnon) from influencing American beliefs, and we must act against the digital, print and spoken channels through which these specific myths are spread.

Millions of American adults willingly embrace these destructive myths. We must protect them from these lies and protect ourselves from those acting on those myths.

Freedom of speech doesn’t protect seditious speech.

JEFF BALDWIN

Santa Rosa

A question of physics

EDITOR: Another letter blasts Bill Gallaher for trying to allow natural gas in new homes. The letters first establish Gallaher as a villain because he is rich. Then they describe electricity as zero-

carbon energy and the answer to global warming. In the U.S., the largest source of electricity is burning natural gas to generate electricity.

Electricity has to be generated. Generator plants are mostly natural gas — some coal and some solar or wind. Go back to physics. Energy can neither be created nor destroyed. It is converted from one form to another.

All-electric homes demand more electricity, which demands more generation from fossil fuels. Today, Jan. 4, it is raining with no wind or sun. Where do you think the electricity is coming from? How about plug-in cars? Look at the carbon footprint for generating their electricity and for mining lithium and transporting lithium and manufacturing lithium batteries.

As the physics book says, there is no free lunch, and that isn’t Gallaher’s fault — even if he is rich.

ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

Save the redwoods

EDITOR: I’m writing in opposition to the plan to harvest redwoods near Caspar (“Mendocino Coast redwoods should stand,” Close to Home,” Dec. 28). Given that the trees are so great at carbon capture, preserving them in Jackson Demonstration Forest as a much-needed antidote to climate change makes sense. Rather than Cal Fire, forest resource management would be better handled by an independent agency truly dedicated to preserving public lands for future generations.

KATHLEEN WECKENMAN

San Francisco

