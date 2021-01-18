Monday’s Letters to the Editor

A peaceful inauguration

EDITOR: While acknowledging the separation of church and state, I am suggesting that members of all religious faiths offer up prayers for a peaceful and harmonious inauguration ceremony on Wednesday. I respect those citizens who don’t pray and hope that they might think tranquil and pleasant thoughts on this special day. I realize we are a divided nation, but this is a day to celebrate our democracy, express love and move ahead in a positive manner.

HARRY SULLIVAN

Santa Rosa

Expedited estate planning

EDITOR: I would suggest it’s not “the coronavirus pandemic (that) is spurring Sonoma County residents to prepare for an inevitability many would otherwise rather not immediately consider — the event of their death” (“Residents rush to sort out final affairs,” Jan. 11)

Rather, I think that the issue is that Proposition 19 has pretty much removed the ability to have one’s survivors inherit property (home or vacation property, mainly) without a big increase in property taxes to the heirs. As far as I can tell right now, there is a February deadline to make any changes that might avoid this. The deadline is what is driving the surge in estate planning.

I don’t think voters realized that this change was in the proposition when they voted for it, or if they did, didn’t think about the long-term consequences for their heirs.

JOE WEST

Petaluma

A turning point

EDITOR: On Jan. 6, we saw a big period put on the end of a nightmare. After four years of incendiary rhetoric by Donald Trump and others, our country saw the results. Thousands of Americans who thought they were patriots, who had been told the election was rigged, marched on the Capitol. It was ugly. The good news is it was a turning point — a moment when all could see the damage that had been done. Now, we will begin the healing, the Republicans will break from their drunken ride with Trump and emerge into the light. We can agree to disagree, without personality politics. It was a test and we passed.

LINDA L. REID

Penngrove

All-electric shortcomings

EDITOR: Cate Steane wrote that “Windsor citizens have made a great outpouring of support for the all-electric ordinance” (“Subverting the public,” Letters, Dec. 26). As someone who lives in Windsor, I haven’t spoken to any of my neighbors who support this idea. California’s electric grid can’t support its population’s needs now, yet we are set to require that all new cars be electric and new homes be all-electric, with no new electric power generation. This is nonsensical.

Our solar efforts have resulted in California having to buy electricity on the spot market when sunshine is reduced as well as having to pay other states to take our excess electricity when the sun generates more than we need. This is one of the reasons that California electric rates are twice those of neighboring states.

Moving to electric is necessary, but we need to provide new sources to meet the power demands first, and Windsor cannot do that. Every city in the state can pass an ordinance like this, but no city can build generators to meet the increased demand. Only the Energy Commission can approve them.

Since environmentalists don’t want hydro, fossil fuel or nuclear power plants, and solar and wind are costly and unreliable, I want to hear a reasonable, achievable solution from the all-electric-now crowd.

STEVE WEAVER

Windsor

Runaway jury

EDITOR: Millions of Trump supporters fervently believe that Joe Biden and other Democrats, through various dirty and illegal tricks, have cheated their Svengali out of an election that is rightly his. They believe Donald Trump won by a landslide. Their sole proof: Trump said so.

Imagine a movie in which a man — John Wright — buys a Lotto ticket and wins a million dollars only to be sued by his neighbor — Dan Powers — who covets the money. Appearing in court, Dan swears (with zero credible evidence) that John cheated him out of that money. A jury composed of Dan’s family wants the money awarded to him. The judge, inspecting the Lotto ticket and other solid evidence that John brings to court, rules in his favor. Trump supporters, with their real American heartland values (see the movie “A Wonderful Life”) would surely root for John here. Why then are they championing Dan? Delusion? Fear?

They refuse to believe sworn statements from nonpartisan officials, dozens of court decisions (50-plus outright rejections) and numerous validated vote recounts. They believe, instead, the word of a man credited with spouting 25,000-plus documented inaccuracies, untruths and outright lies during his presidency.

What am I missing here?

R.W. CAMMOCK

Sebastopol

Trump’s legacy

EDITOR: I can think of no better example of Donald Trump’s legacy than a headline from pressdemocrat.com: “Trump takes no responsibility for US Capitol invasion, visits Texas.” As he continues to take no responsibility for the Capitol attack and all that has happened during his administration, he continues to speed up executions of federal inmates on death row. He continues to pardon those who have done him favors and benefited his family while executing more people than any other administration in recent history. I believe he will be remembered for this hypocrisy and lack of moral leadership. Those who have supported and enabled him will be remembered for this too.

HEIDI FANTACONE

Sebastopol

