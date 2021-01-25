Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Star peace, not star wars

EDITOR: Regarding the shortlist of policy rollbacks planned by the Biden administration (“Biden plans bold first 10 days,” Jan. 17), here’s a suggestion for one more: cancel the idiotic U.S. Space Force. It’s hard to think of a more wrongheaded, wasteful and dangerous money, time and energy suck. We as a global society must not bring war and weaponry into space. Indeed, we must sort things out here on Earth if we are to have any hope of long-term survival.

The Outer Space Treaty of 1967 calls for peace in space. It states: “The Moon and other celestial bodies shall be used exclusively for peaceful purposes; (nations) shall not place nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction in orbit or on celestial bodies or station them in outer space in any other manner; the exploration and use of outer space shall be carried out for the benefit and in the interests of all countries and shall be the province of all (humanity).”

The U.S. signed it. We should abide by it. Stop with the star wars nonsense. We need star peace.

WOODY HASTINGS

Sebastopol

Yes on Measure B

EDITOR: The Bodega Bay Fire Protection District needs your yes vote on Measure B in March. Why? For the past six years, the district has tried every option to secure sustainable funding so it can continue to provide 24/7 all-risk paramedic and fire support to the residents and the 4 million-6 million tourists and other nonresidents who visit our beautiful coast each year.

If a visitor stays in a hotel or vacation rental, Measure B will offset some of the costs of the tourism industry. Residents of Bodega Bay already pay a parcel tax of $524 per year. Eighty percent of the ambulance transports are for tourists and nonresidents, not local residents.

The 80% transport figure comes from federally audited documents. The number is actually low because we don’t receive a transport for all the rescues. If the patient isn’t paying the $524, then they are tourists or nonresident for financial purposes.

In other words, 4% of the population in the 211 square miles served by the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District pays for all the transports. A broken program for sure.

LIZ MARTIN

Bodega Bay

Trump’s trial

EDITOR: Donald Trump is innocent until proven guilty. He deserves a proper defense in the upcoming Senate trial on his second impeachment. Rare is the trial in which the jurors are victims all at the same time.

In the first impeachment of Trump, the overwhelming evidence presented by the House managers flowed like water over closed senatorial ears. Now sight and sound is required for the second trial.

A replica of the gallows constructed by the insurrectionists in front of our sacred Capitol should be set as an item on the prosecutor’s desk — Exhibit A in every presentation.

The senators should be repeatedly reminded for whom the hangman’s noose swingth that disgraceful day, and then they should vote as if their lives depended on it.

STEVE GARCIA

Sebastopol

Clean, local energy

EDITOR: Rex Schimmer criticizes local cities for attempting to ban natural gas in new homes (“A feel-good policy,” Letters, Jan. 16). He wrote that “65% of electric power in the U.S. comes from coal and natural gas power plants.” Based on these figures, Schimmer asserts that “when new all-electric homes are built, most of the power for these ‘clean’ homes will come from gas and coal-burning power plants.”

His statement is incorrect. While approximately 47% of PG&E’s electricity is produced using coal and natural gas sources, locally we have an exceptional clean power alternative in Sonoma Clean Power.

Sonoma Clean Power’s CleanStart service is 97% carbon-free and is based on a mix of wind, solar, geothermal and carbon-

free hydroelectric power. The EverGreen program, which our household has been using since it was offered, is 100% renewable electricity (hydro, geothermal, wind and solar), which is 100% locally produced.

As of August 2019, 87% of users in Sonoma and Mendocino counties use Sonoma Clean Power to purchase their electricity. I strongly support everyone in our community who does their part to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

MIKE POWERS

Santa Rosa

Making America great

EDITOR: For five years, I have said the Electoral College should no longer exist. I agree with Lynn Fitzwater 100% (“Revamp elections,” Letters, Jan. 17). Had it not existed our country would not be in the sad shape it is in now.

Many years ago, I learned the song “God Bless America. Land that I Love.” It is a shame that Donald Trump didn’t learn it that way. Granted he is now out of the White House, but it breaks my heart that he was allowed to fill our country with lies and hatred.

Let’s band together and make America great again. With our help, President Joe Biden can do it.

PAT KEEHN

Santa Rosa

An ominous farewell

EDITOR: In his farewell speech, citizen Donald Trump said that he would be back in some form. That seems more ominous than it did when Arnold Schwarzenegger said it. If the Senate doesn’t convict Trump and leaves him free to run for public office, won’t he just begin his campaign of four more in 2024? That campaign will continue to divide the country and make it harder for President Joe Biden to carry out his inaugural promise: “Much to repair. Much to heal. Much to build and much to gain.”

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.